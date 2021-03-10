Despite bumps and stoppages along the way, postseason play is right around the corner.

The Big Ten Tournament starts Sunday with a matchup between Notre Dame and Penn State. The tournament will continue through Tuesday with six games in total.

Seeding for the tournament was determined using each team’s winning percentage, considering schools like Penn State and Michigan could not complete their seasons without cancellations and postponements due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Here’s our predictions and what to watch for between Sunday and Tuesday.

Andrew Destin

Who’s going to win the tournament?

While my preseason pick of Minnesota to win the conference fell through, I will stick with my optimism with the Golden Gophers’ abilities on the ice.

The second-place finisher in the Big Ten during the regular season, the maroon and gold has won five of its last six games, including most recently against Michigan.

A deep team, six of the conference’s top-20 players at recording points are Golden Gophers. Sampo Ranta has led the way for Minnesota as he has 16 goals on the year, second in the Big Ten only to Cole Caufield of Wisconsin’s 25.

Not only can this squad score with the best teams in the conference, but it also possesses one of the best netminders in the country. Jack LaFontaine is second in the nation in goals against average, allowing just under 1.6 goals per contest.

The tandem of LaFontaine in net with an offense that scores nearly four goals per game should be enough to propel Minnesota to success. Of course, the Golden Gophers’ stiffest competition will be Wisconsin, the Big Ten’s regular-season champion.

The last time these two teams met, the Badgers demolished Minnesota, winning 8-1. But since then, the Golden Gophers have allowed just six goals in five games.

If the latter form of Minnesota’s defense is on scene for the conference tournament, a Big Ten crown could be headed to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

What’s Penn State’s outlook?

For Penn State, getting over the hump against Notre Dame will be of the utmost importance. Of the Nittany Lions’ 20 games, four have come against the Fighting Irish.

The blue and white has dropped its last three against Notre Dame, the very same team Penn State will face in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Should the Nittany Lions find a way to sneak past a Fighting Irish squad that outscored them 12-3 in their pair of matchups last weekend, they would then face Wisconsin.

Like its lack of luck against Notre Dame, Penn State has struggled against the Badgers. The blue and white lost its first three games of the season against Wisconsin before pulling out a 5-4 win in their fourth and final regular-season meeting.

If the Nittany Lions could get past the Badgers, they would be presented with a winner-take-all championship game. However, Penn State must first overcome its kryptonite against a Notre Dame squad that has dominated in every which way in their encounters.

Not to mention, the Fighting Irish are the favorite as the higher seeded team (No. 4 vs. No. 5) and will be skating at their home of Compton Family Ice Arena.

Surprise team that could make a championship game appearance?

If any team possesses the starpower necessary for a championship run, it is Michigan.

The Wolverines have preseason All-Big Ten First Team goalie Strauss Mann on their roster, and while his 2020-21 campaign is not on par with the likes of LaFontaine or Wisconsin’s Cameron Rowe, he still possesses a sub-two goals against average.

On the offensive side of the puck, the maize and blue also have one of the best freshmen in the conference in Thomas Bordeleau. The San Jose Sharks’ 2020 second-round pick, Bordeleau is third and fifth in the Big Ten in assists and points, respectively.

A multi-dimensional weapon for Michigan’s attack, Bordeleau possesses the skills to take over a game or series.

The Wolverines will have a relatively easy first game in the tournament as they will face an Ohio State team they beat three out of four times this season, including two shutouts.

From there, the maize and blue would likely face Minnesota, as the Golden Gophers have a semifinal encounter with cellar dweller Michigan State. Unfortunately for Michigan, it only took one out of four games against Minnesota during the regular season.

The Wolverines have young talent like Bordeleau to pair with vetern leadership like Mann in net. In the postseason, it will require both under and upperclassmen to be firing on all cylinders for Michigan to move onto a championship game where anything can happen.

Zech Lambert

Who’s going to win the tournament?

While Penn State is slumping at the wrong time, the Wisconsin Badgers are soaring sky high at the perfect time.

The Badgers won their last four games and haven’t lost since Feb. 13.

This red-hot streak was enough to sneak Wisconsin past Minnesota for the No. 1 seed on the final day of the season.

When Wisconsin hockey comes to mind, it’s likely the first thought is of the Badgers’ prolific offense.

Possible Hobey Baker favorite Cole Caufield has been lethal all season, leading the entire country in goals and points, while teammates Linus Weissbach and Dylan Holloway are third and fourth in the nation in points, respectively.

However, the goaltending that coach Tony Granato has been getting is what is truly propelling this team to another level.

The Badgers have given up only two goals in their last four games as Cameron Rowe and Robbie Beydoun have split time.

In less ice time, Rowe has posted a .943 save percentage while also posting a 1.71 goals against average, but Beydoun has been solid himself.

The graduate student has a .919 save percentage on the season with a respectable 2.58 goals against average.

When a team with the offensive skill and potential Wisconsin has gets goaltending like it's been receiving, there might not be a team in the country capable of stopping that buzzsaw.

What’s Penn State’s outlook?

To put it bluntly, Penn State’s outlook is not good.

The Nittany Lions looked severely overmatched in their previous matchup with Notre Dame, which ended in a sweep and being outscored 12-3 over the two games.

The layoff hurt Penn State physically, as it was evident the team was not in tip-top condition. Over those two games, the Fighting Irish dominated the second and third periods, outscoring the blue and white 11-1 in those four frames.

Should the Nittany Lions pull off the upset in the first round, the road would get inconceivably tougher as they would match up with the Big Ten’s regular-season champion in the second round.

The offensive firepower Wisconsin has, led by the likes of Caufield and Weissbach, would likely prove to be too tall of a task for Guy Gadowsky’s squad.

Had Penn State not gone on a month-long hiatus, there would be a legitimate argument for it to not only win the Big Ten Tournament, but qualify for the NCAA Tournament even if it didn’t win the Big Ten.

However, a weakened résumé due to a lack of games played, along with a tired, under-conditioned and struggling team makes a championship run or NCAA Tournament berth seem like a longshot.

Surprise team that could make a championship game appearance?

Before the 2020-21 campaign kicked off, my pick to win the Big Ten was the Michigan Wolverines.

Obviously, that didn’t happen, as they finished third in the Big Ten with a 14-9-1 record.

Despite the lower finish than anticipated, this team still has loads of talent on it and the potential to make a run to the championship.

The Wolverines got a favorable draw in the quarterfinal round with Ohio State, a team that has not been able to put it together this season.

A win there would match the maize and blue up with either Minnesota or Michigan State.

Michigan struggled this year against the Golden Gophers, going 1-3 against them, but the Wolverines did win their lone game against Minnesota in the team’s most recent series.

Strauss Mann has not been as solid in net for Michigan as he was last year, but has still been stellar nonetheless.

The junior netminder also has experience in the tournament, something that cannot be understated.

Coupling Mann’s talent and experience with a roster that includes the likes of Thomas Bordeleau, who ranks seventh in the country in points, as well as a balanced scoring attack and Michigan has all the makings of a Cinderella run in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament.