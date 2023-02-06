Penn State is set to host the first ever Penn State Sled Hockey Classic charity event.

The classic, organized by the Nittany Lions’ roster, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will see the team scrimmage against the Happy Valley Coyotes sled hockey team.

#HockeyValley presents the Inaugural Penn State Sled Hockey Classic!!The Nittany Lions will scrimmage the State College Coyotes sled hockey team in a charity event on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Pegula Ice Arena.Entry is free to the public!!Read ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/4aITfGRJs0 — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) February 6, 2023

The scrimmage will start at 11:30 p.m. and go on for 20 minutes.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Coyotes, who’ve had a relationship with Penn State dating back to 2017.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State men’s hockey earns small bump up in USCHO poll After splitting last weekend’s series opposite Ohio State, Penn State has moved up a spot in…