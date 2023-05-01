Culture building has no offseason, as Penn State hit the transfer portal on Monday.

The Nittany Lions announced the addition of former Vermont forward Jacques Bouquot, who’s coming off his senior season with the Catamounts.

Bouquot accumulated 15 points across 28 games played during the 2022-23 season. He scored five goals, including four on the power play.

Man-advantage scenarios were a point of weakness for Penn State last season, so the addition of Bouquot should prove fruitful for the blue and white.

