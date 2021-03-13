If Penn State wants to play past March 14, it will first need to slide past an all too familiar opponent.

The Nittany Lions are set to battle Notre Dame at its home ice of Compton Family Ice Arena at noon Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Each of the blue and white’s last four games have been against the Fighting Irish.

However, even though the blue and gold has dominated these squads’ recent encounters — Notre Dame has won three in a row against Penn State — players like Alex Limoges can’t wait for another crack at the Fighting Irish.

“I know how hard it is to beat a team four times in a row and how hard it is to end a team’s season,” Limoges said. “I think we’re definitely not done yet.”

A senior captain now, Limoges has firsthand experience at trying to beat a team four times in a row. When he was a freshman, Penn State succeeded at doing so against Minnesota, beating the Golden Gophers twice to close out the regular season before repeating the feat in 2018’s Big Ten Tournament.

But unlike three seasons ago, Limoges and company’s reason for repeatedly playing Notre Dame stems from an elongated pause throughout the month of February due to coronavirus concerns.

Goalie Oskar Autio, who started both games for Penn State when it was swept by Notre Dame last weekend, said he and other players were just grateful to return to competition.

“I know we were really excited this last weekend to get back into it,” Autio said. “Now the real fun starts with playoffs, so we’re just trying to prepare as much as we can and enjoy it.”

While Autio may have been grateful to get back to Big Ten play, the stat sheet was not so kind. The Nittany Lions gave up 12 goals in two games against the Fighting Irish and were outscored by nine last weekend.

Autio was not at his best, giving up nine goals while saving 50 shots in his return to action. However, the junior netminder still had some positive takeaways from the losses.

“As a goalie, you never want to have a high-scoring game, but I thought I had a couple of pretty good saves there,” Autio said. “I honestly felt pretty good.”

Meanwhile, Guy Gadowsky is glad the Nittany Lions have gotten the first two games since his program was put on pause under their belt. Though Penn State jumped out to leads in both contests, each quickly evaporated as the blue and white struggled with conditioning and stamina.

The program’s leader noted how throughout the break, the blue and white’s players were away from one another as a group for an extended period of time.

Coupling a lack of regularly scheduled practices with no games in over a month, it’s not surprising Penn State had its difficulties against Notre Dame.

“That experience was a necessary evil,” Gadowsky said. “The amount of time that we had off was one factor, but the fact that our guys were not able to do anything when they had that time off is another.

“It was difficult, but that experience will help us, at least this weekend.”

Gadowsky also expects his players to “feel better” this weekend and would like them to be less fatigued if the Nittany Lions have any chance at toppling the Fighting Irish.

Though Penn State needs to win a trio of games to automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament, Gadowsky is more concerned with the team that has had its number: Notre Dame.

“The day-to-day existence, you can’t worry about Tuesday when you’re playing Sunday,” Gadowsky said.

For the blue and white to continue its season that is currently on life support, considering Penn State’s 9-11 record has mathematically eliminated the program’s chance at an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, the Nittany Lions need three straight victories.

That starts with an all-hands-on-deck effort that was nonexistent last weekend at Notre Dame. Autio would like to correct the “little things” in his game and believes Penn State will be ready to go Sunday so long as it makes some “small adjustments.”

Whether any of those adjustments come to fruition remains to be seen. For Limoges in his last go around, he’s just looking to control what he can control and hopes his teammates follow suit come Sunday.

“This is fun hockey, this is what everybody’s been waiting for,” Limoges said. “Every guy in the locker room right now is feeling pretty good and ready and excited.

“It’s a single-elimination game, so all we need to do is have a good start and keep it rolling from there.”

