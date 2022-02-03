Typical of how this season has gone so far, Penn State followed one of its most thrilling performances of the year with a goose egg when it hosted Ohio State.

Shut out for the first time in their 2021-22 campaign to the tune of a 6-0 drubbing, Guy Gadowsky and company will have a chance to rebound in the upcoming weekend.

However, by no means will this be an easy opportunity for Penn State to right the course of the season.

Facing No. 13 Notre Dame, the Nittany Lions will head back on the road for the first time since Jan. 15.

Not even a month removed from the two teams’ first matchup, Notre Dame got the better of the blue and white thanks to some late-game action in both contests of the original series.

In Game 1, the Irish pulled away on the strength of two third-period goals in a 4-2 victory on Jan. 7.

Though Notre Dame may have thoroughly beaten Penn State in their first bout, the following contest was anyone’s game.

Leading 4-3 with less than three minutes remaining in regulation, Gadowsky’s squad surrendered its lead forcing its second overtime game of the season.

Penn State is 2-1 in games that require more than 60 minutes to determine a winner, but this was the game that swung opposite of the blue and white’s favor.

Scoreless for much of the entire overtime period, Notre Dame slotted in the game-winner with less than a second remaining on the clock, taking the contest 5-4.

However, it’s unlikely that the Nittany Lions will face the sting of a rare buzzer-beater again, and the players expressed an eagerness to get back on the road.

“The guys love road trips, to be honest. The only thing that’s bad is not being able to play in front of the fans here,” senior defenseman Paul DeNaples said. “Morale is usually very high when we’re on the road, and we’re always all together.”

Though there may be some excitement brewing as the rematch approaches, Penn State hasn’t fared well away from Pegula Ice Arena — especially against the gold helmets.

The blue and white sit at 5-6 in road games this year and 3-8-1 at Notre Dame since October 2015.

For Gadowsky, Penn State’s recent woes with the Irish have been rooted around differing philosophies between the two programs.

“Our styles are very contrasting,” Gadowsky said. “It’s interesting how our games go. With them specifically, it’s a matter of what team can get it out and establish their game.”

An impregnable defense has been the identity that’s led to the Irish’s regular-season success, with a Big Ten low of 57 goals allowed this year.

“They’re extremely structured. Whereas other teams that you play, you know you’re going to get opportunities… you just have to be patient,” Gadowsky said. “It’s funny because with them it’s the opposite.

“You gotta work hard to get them. If you don’t work together, you’re not gonna get them.”

In their first series this year, the Nittany Lions totaled 79 shots between both games, but it wasn’t enough to break through the barrier of Notre Dame’s defense.

Still, freshman forward Danny Dzhaniyev expressed the sentiment that fortune might turn the Nittany Lions’ way in South Bend.

Dzhaniyev, who didn’t have his best series against the Irish, registered just one shot during the two-game stretch.

Despite personally not performing well the first time around, Dzhaniyev gave his team plenty of credit for its efforts.

“I thought we were the better team,” Dzhaniyev said. “Sometimes, it just didn’t go our way.”

