After a heartbreaking loss to Minnesota in Game 2 of its last series, Penn State looks ahead to the final regular-season matchup against Wisconsin.

While the Minnesota series reemphasized some of the team’s weak spots, Guy Gadowsky remains with his head high as he and his men look to finish the season.

Throughout the season, Gadowsky has emphasized team culture, a strong work ethic and showing up to every game, regardless of what the numbers say.

“You have to know your identity and get back to it, commit to it and play it,” Gadowsky said.

This meeting between the Badgers and Nittany Lions comes after Wisconsin stormed past the Spartans during night two, resulting in a split of the series.

Going 5-17-0 in conference, the Badgers have had a rollercoaster of a season. Splitting four of its last six Big Ten series, Wisconsin is a grab bag, and a sweep from Penn State won’t be an easy mission.

Wisconsin split with Minnesota the last time the two teams met at the Kohl Center. Splitting with the Golden Gophers impresses both statistically and on paper, as Minnesota proved to be a hard nut to crack when it came to Penn State.

However, both the Badgers and the Nittany Lions were able to half crack the Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams split with the nutty roster out of Columbus, Ohio, the last times they’ve matched up on the ice.

Averaging 32.3 shots per game, Wisconsin doesn’t sit too far behind Penn State’s 39.9 shots per game. Wisconsin’s freshman forward Cruz Lucius leads the team with 31 points. Most recently, he found two assists in Game 2 of the Michigan State series and recorded a career high of four assists in Wisconsin’s first series against Notre Dame.

Teammate Mathieu De St. Phalle sits second on the team in the points category, etching 22 next to his name. The junior also recorded a personal points record (three) in the Badgers last meeting with the Fighting Irish.

Holding real estate between the pipes, Wisconsin goalkeeper Jared Moe has had a strong season despite the team’s lackluster overall record. Posting a .904 save percentage, he has taken turns in net with teammate Kyle McClellan. McClellan last hit the ice in Game 1 of the Badgers’ most recent series against Michigan State where he held an .870 save percentage.

While the Badgers hope to skate to an end-of-season win, Penn State has some faces they haven’t met yet this season.

Coming off of an injury, sophomore Ryan Kirwan made his grand reappearance to the Pegula Ice Arena sheet during Game 2 of the team’s last series against Minnesota. The sophomore has been a crucial part of the team this season, recording 14 points this far.

“He has that ability to be a difference-maker just to score out of nowhere,” Gadowsky said.

The last time the two teams met, senior Kenny Johnson wasn’t part of the battle. Johnson made his season debut in Game 1 of Penn State’s first series with Minnesota. Looking to prove worthy of the ice, he hopes to get ice time this coming weekend.

“He obviously hasn't played as much this year as last year, but he's got a great attitude,” teammate Christian Berger said.

Senior Kevin Wall is no stranger to the Badgers. During their last meeting, Wall scored one of the two goals that propelled Penn State to the Game 1 win back in October 2022. Leading the team in points this season, Wall’s confidence and leadership has been seen by both his teammates and fans.

Wall and teammate Ture Linden both tie for most points on the team (24), but on the ice, the two make each stride matter. Linden recorded an assist in both of the Minnesota games and grabbed a goal in Game 2 of the series.

Like Moe and McClellan, Penn State goalkeepers Liam Souliere and Noah Grannan have both gotten playing time this season. Souliere’s efforts give him a .909 save percentage, a career best for him so far at Penn State. The freshman Grannan was tasked with defending the net during the team’s last battle against Minnesota, where he posted a .885 save percentage.

In addition to the series being the final games of the regular season, the team will also recognize its seniors in the Senior Day game.

“The impact that [the senior class] had is the awareness of the importance of the culture,” Gadowsky said.

