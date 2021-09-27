Penn State underperformed in many ways during the 2020-21 season, but for Guy Gadowsky and the Nittany Lions, defense was likely the biggest letdown.

The blue and white ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in every major defensive category during the previous campaign.

Among the areas that Penn State struggled in was the penalty kill percentage, where the team ranked last in the Big Ten and 11th worst in all of Division I.

The blue and white also possessed the Big Ten’s second-worst scoring defense, which ranked as the eighth worst in the country.

In order for Penn State to bounce back, the Nittany Lions will need to improve on defense as an entire unit.

Gadowsky cited coaching as a major contributor to why his defense fell short and how it will get back on track in the coming campaign.

“We were not coached nearly well enough to start the season in a number of areas, but defensive structure was certainly one of them,” Gadowsky said. “I have to do a much better job, our coaching staff has to do a much better job, to make sure our structure is extremely well understood. That wasn't the case going into last year.”

A big part of Penn State’s defense falls on the shoulders of its defensemen, as the title appropriately suggests, but Penn State’s coach made sure to stress that the responsibility and blame of the team’s defensive woes fell on the shoulders of the squad as a whole.

“When you talk about defense… it doesn't fall just on the defensemen, it’s team defense,” Gadowsky said.

Among those who may carry much of the weight in defending the blue and white’s goal heading into the season is fifth-year senior defenseman Clayton Phillips.

On Monday, Phillips touched on what his position group has to do to improve in the coming season.

“We're just gonna play the Penn State style,” Phillips said. “We like to play fast, that's getting the puck going north and in our forwards’ hands.”

Penn State will need a combination of new heads and old in order to bounce back as a group and Phillips recognized just that.

“Obviously, we have some new faces on the team this year. We also have some familiar faces as well so I think, hopefully, it'll be a good match,” Phillips said.

One incoming freshman seemed to stand out in the minds of several Nittany Lions.

Phillips and senior defenseman, and team captain, Paul DeNaples all mentioned new defenseman Simon Mack as someone who has impressed them so far.

Mack is the only freshman defender on Penn State’s roster, but DeNaples insists that he plays beyond his years.

“Simon Mack looks really good on defense,” DeNaples said. “He looks like a veteran defenseman out there; he’s very confident, very comfortable.”

Even Gadowsky pointed out how impressive Mack’s hockey IQ and motor are.

“He's a really intelligent young man and has the wheels to go along with the brain,” Gadowsky said. “I think he should have as smooth a transition as any freshman.”

Mack, as well as the rest of Penn State’s defense, will have their work cut out for them going forward against a stacked Big Ten and tough out-of-conference opponents, like powerhouse North Dakota.

For now, Penn State is focused on the task at hand — beating Long Island on Sunday.

“We really just look at the very next game, that's how we do things,” Gadowsky said. “We’re coming off a season that we're not extremely proud of, for whatever reason, and we have a lot of work to do just with us, and a lot of proving to do to ourselves.”

