Penn State men’s hockey hopes preparation will minimize stress of finals week

Student-athlete — one comes before the other for a reason.

Doing poorly in school can cost a student to fail out, while doing poorly in sports will most likely just cost an athlete a few minutes of playing time.

In this way, academics directly affect one’s ability to perform athletically, whereas that same correlation can’t necessarily be found in reverse.

And with a daunting finals week rapidly approaching, student-athletes — especially those who are still in season — face an even tougher balancing act than most.

Junior defenseman Kenny Johnson recognized the anxiety such a week causes but added that he approaches it with a veteran outlook.

“With finals coming up, it's a little more stressful,” Johnson said. “[As a] junior, I have a little more experience, having already gone through finals. I feel pretty comfortable.”

The defenseman said he is doing his best to help out his teammates, despite not jumping through hoops to do so.

“I'm definitely someone everyone can come talk to, especially the young guys,” Johnson said. “I think they look at me as a guy that kind of knows what he's doing. I don't really go out of my way to help them, but they definitely feel comfortable coming to me if they have questions.”

Veteran leadership is a big part of Penn State’s culture — whether it's on the ice or in the classroom.

Guy Gadowsky said he believes most of the older players tend to help push academic excellence but noted that he hopes it's something that continues to spread throughout his squad.

“Really every leader, every upperclassman on the team is an example of that,” Gadowsky said.

“It's something that we hope perpetuates, just like a lot of parts of our culture.

“I really hope that it's ingrained in us. I hope that everybody is willing to help and lead the way.”

Gadowsky said freshmen are given upperclassmen as mentors to help introduce and acclimate them into the program, as well as to help them sort out any academic challenges they might face.

Sophomore defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. said his freshman year mentor was 2021 graduate defenseman Evan Bell, a person he described as “fun” and a “great guy.”

“Obviously, juniors and seniors, they’ve gone through for the past two or three years, so they know the deal and finals come up,” Dowd Jr. said. “They're checking in with their mentees, making sure they have their work done.”

Teammates aren’t the only support these players have, though, as the coaching staff also plays a big role in making sure the team finds success off the ice.

The 5-foot-9 defender said the blue and white’s coaching group is consistent with its message that triumphing academically is important.

“They're always on top of us, making sure we get our schoolwork done,” Dowd Jr. said. “They don't want us to just be successful on the ice, it's about the whole big picture here. They're always making sure we’re doing well in the classroom.”

For most, the bigger picture includes going pro in something other than hockey.

Many student-athletes have dreams of playing professional sports, but most of them won’t ever get that chance.

There are a few exceptions to this, as thousands of athletes currently in the NCAA will eventually turn pro, but the wide majority will take a different path.

In reality, just 1% of NCAA athletes go on to play professional sports, and that metric is halved when you look at those who play men's hockey.

These are all things Gadowsky and his coaching staff know, and as a result, they mold the school’s men’s hockey program to reflect just that.

“We are very serious about our academic success,” Gadowsky said. “I hope this isn't bragging, but we were the highest GPA of any men's athletic program at Penn State last semester. So we want to stay that way.”

Penn State’s coach made sure to note that he and his coaching staff breed their players to find consistent academic success throughout the whole school year — not just when finals roll around. They do so to help diminish their guys from the “inevitable” stress they’ll face at the end of the year.

“It's more the culture and the emphasis on it from day one, not just what we do this week,” Gadowsky said. “Really our goal, from the way that we speak about academics from day one, is that we do things ahead of time, and we get good starts so that we minimize the stress at this time.”

