Faced with the Big Ten’s statistically worst team, Penn State was finally able to get off the schneid.

The Nittany Lions’ visit to East Lansing got off to a fruitful start as the visiting squad topped Michigan State 5-3 in a Friday-night victory.

The blue and white got off to a solid start as Tyler Gratton got his ninth goal of the year in the first period to gift the visiting squad with a 1-0 advantage roughly halfway through the opening frame.

But before the opening 20 minutes of play came to a close, the Spartans’ Josh Nodler knotted things up at one goal a piece.

The second period was hardly of any help to Penn State, either, as Michigan State advanced its lead to 3-1. The Spartans’ David Gucciardi put his team up by one just over a minute into the middle frame.

But right before the second intermission, with just six seconds to go until the break, Erik Middendorf doubled up Michigan State’s lead.

Departing senior Adam Pilewicz scored his third goal of the year to trim the Nittany Lions’ deficit in half early in the third period.

Just a few minutes later, another infrequent scorer, Paul DeNaples got his second goal of the year to knot things up at three goals each with just over 16 minutes of regulation.

Penn State continued its comeback bid as Connor MacEachern scored a power-play goal with under five minutes to play to give the Nittany Lions’ their first lead since it was 1-0.

Ben Copeland put the finishing touches on the victory with an empty-net goal with 44 seconds to play

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s latest win.

So-so Souliere

For the second series in a row, Liam Souliere started in goal for Penn State.

However, unlike his last time in net when he stopped 32 of the 34 shots Minnesota sent his way, Souliere was less successful this time around.

Against Michigan State, Souliere yielded three goals on 30 shots. Against the Golden Gophers, Oskar Autio started the second game and wasn’t particularly successful, allowing five goals in a 6-4 loss.

If Gadowsky sticks to his recent goalie plan, Autio will get the nod as Penn State looks to even things up against Michigan State.

But if he is looking to go against the grain and side with the hot hand, it’ll be a tough decision as neither Souliere nor Autio’s recent performances have lit the world on fire.

Copeland comes back

After being held out of the second game of the Minnesota series for what Gadowsky called a “coach’s decision,” Copeland came back to get his team-best 17th assist and sixth goal of the year.

Copeland, who is also fourth on the team in points, has been a key addition to the Nittany Lions’ roster since joining the program via the transfer portal. The Edina, Minnesota, native played his previous three campaigns with Colorado College.

A helpful addition to Penn State’s roster all season long, Copeland’s presence will be critical for the blue and white’s final tune-up game before the start of the Big Ten Tournament.

Undeniable DeNaples

While Pilewicz contributed in an unexpected way with his third goal of the year, DeNaples’ clutch third-period goal was perhaps even more unlikely.

DeNaples, who has combined for just seven goals over his four years at Penn State, came through in a big way for the visiting squad.

During his first two years, DeNaples’ statistics were much more prosperous on the offensive end, as he had 20 assists between his freshman and sophomore years.

Though he only has eight points between the last two seasons, his career plus/minus remains excellent at a whopping +50. Penn State will be fortunate to have DeNaples back again in the fall, as he’s returning for a fifth year.

