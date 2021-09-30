Eighty-one goals allowed in 22 games — a defining characteristic for Penn State’s disappointing last season was the team’s inability to keep the puck out of its own net.

One of the major questions surrounding Guy Gadowsky’s squad is how it can fix whatever defensive issue is nagging the program.

Understandably, signs of struggles point to last year’s starting goalie, senior Oskar Autio, who started between the pipes in 18 games.

Though it may be easy to blame the Finnish netminder for the lackluster performance in the 2020-21 season, Gadowsky said the problem goes much deeper than who sits in goal.

“I have to do a better job, our coaching staff has to do a better job. That wasn’t the case last year,” Gadowsky said. “The first few weekends [the goalies] were excellent, we weren’t.”

With Autio seemingly in the position to be the starter for 2021-22, it’s clear his team has confidence in him.

However, he isn’t the only one in goal impressing the coaching staff.

“We do feel we have a starter, but we’re extremely optimistic that we have two excellent keepers,” Gadowsky said. “They’ve shown they can do it, but they need more opportunities.”

Sophomore Liam Souliere started in four games last season, but the team has to be feeling better about itself with another year of experience under the belt of the netminders.

At the end of the day, Gadowsky and the rest of the squad, recognized that the team’s defensive woes were a symptom of the entire group’s poor play.

If the Nittany Lions look to improve, trusting in themselves will be imperative to do so.

“They needed to have faith in our team,” Gadowsky said. “[The goalies] realized they were going to have to play unbelievably for the team to have success.”

Last year, the blue and white had to put its season on pause in wake of an already hectic 2020-21 campaign. If there’s one thing the Nittany Lions can be optimistic about, it’s the opportunity to play a normal season again.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State women's hockey to focus on defensive play heading into series against Boston College Penn State is focusing on its defensive core this week heading into a highly anticipated matchup against No. 7 Boston College.

The team, however, is not here to make excuses.

“I’m not sure we want to put last season behind us,” Gadowsky said. “We will still revisit the deficiencies of last year and make sure we live it every day.”

Autio, will certainly be looking to improve on his individual performance now having his first full season of starting behind him.

While Autio’s performance last season may not have been in the upper echelon of the Big Ten, he is feeling confident now that the Nittany Lions will return to the spot where they have consistently found themselves in years past — the top of the standings.

“Some people say ‘you win or you learn,’” Autio said. “You gotta learn from your mistakes. I’m just trying to hold on to the highs and the lows.”

With the team bringing back the bulk of the defensemen from last season, holding down the net is expected to be an easier task with the presence of more experienced players.

This season will hope to provide a better bond between Autio and his defensemen, with coronavirus not being as much of an obstacle for the blue and white.

“The more you can connect and spend time together, even off the ice, it will help,” Autio said. “After a month here, I feel like I’m getting to know everyone very well.”

Even though the team looks primed to improve upon last year with a more seasoned roster, it’s the competition between the other keepers that helps motivate Autio to be better.

“We both know what the situation is, I’m the one taking control of my net and that’s all you can really do,” Autio said. “Competition is always great.”

Competition has been a part of Autio’s life since his childhood, stating how being the youngest of three brothers — one of which, Erik Autio, who suited up for Gadowsky from 2014-2018 — has influenced his position.

“We competed with everything, whether who got the biggest piece of cake or could do the most push-ups,” Autio said. “I’m the youngest, so I just got put in the net, but I love the pressure of it.”

The pressure will be on this year, with the expectation for the program certainly being higher than last year’s 10-12 record.

“We have a lot of work to do with just us and a lot of proving to do to ourselves,” Gadowsky said.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State field hockey focusing on offensive adjustments after Iowa shutouts After two scoreless losses against Iowa, Penn State will have to work hard to regain its mom…