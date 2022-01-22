One class carried the offensive load for Penn State in its season record-setting performance Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions set a season-high in goals in their 7-2 shellacking of a struggling Wisconsin team, with freshmen recording five of those seven tallies.

Forward Ryan Kirwan led the group of youngsters, scoring his team’s opening goal for the second night in a row, before gathering his second just over ten minutes later.

Kirwan’s second score on Saturday marked his fourth goal of the weekend, a weekend where he earned the second star of the night in both games.

The Dewitt, New York native was quick to deflect credit towards his teammates when asked about his individual success in his team’s wins over the Badgers.

“I credit my linemates a lot,” Kirwan said. “We did a good job getting pucks behind the [defense] this weekend, and it paid off.”

With two more points on Saturday, Kirwan has now produced nine points in his last six appearances while extending his point streak to as many games.

Before Friday night’s win, the New Yorker had yet to register a multi-goal game in his career, but now, he has two.

Another freshman who recorded the first multi-goal game of his career was fellow-forward Ben Schoen.

Schoen finished the game with two goals and an assist, scoring all three of his points in the third period for the blue and white.

The 5-foot-8 freshman’s three points was a single-game career high and brought his season point total to 13.

Schoen’s career night also broke a personal three-game pointless streak and six-game goalless streak.

The Ohioan said he needs to continue to be aggressive if he wants to build upon his big offensive performance.

“Coach and a lot of the guys on the team say sometimes I pass up the shot a little bit too much,” Schoen said. “Tonight, I think I just shot the puck more, and obviously, a couple bounces [went] my way.”

While Kirwan and Schoen provided more than half of their team’s goals on Saturday, one more first-year gathered a goal for the Nittany Lions in its comfortable win.

Forward Danny Dzhaniyev scored the team’s fifth goal on Saturday to extend his point streak to three games.

After gathering a point in each game for the blue and white over the weekend, Dzhaniyev is now ranked sixth in both assists and points for Penn State.

Schoen, Kirwan and Dzhaniyev all rank top seven on the team in points, proving how vital freshman production has been to the Nittany Lions offensively.

Guy Gadowsky said he thought the first-year Penn Staters produced very well in Saturday’s win over the Badgers, but he said he believes their contributions stretched beyond just offense.

“[The freshmen were] exceptional today,” Gadowsky said. “They've all been working really hard just to play quality Penn State hockey, learn about it and become consistent with it.”

Gadowsky made sure to credit the mentorship of his upperclassmen when referencing what has contributed to the freshmen finding such major success for his squad offensively.

“It starts with the leadership of our upperclassmen for sure,” Gadowsky said. “The freshmen certainly couldn't have done it on their own. They've had great examples, great leadership of late and that's a big factor.”

Schoen and Kirwan both echoed their coach’s sentiments, stating similarly those older than them have played a big role in their development.

Regardless of who has helped shape these freshmen, though, it is hard to deny how important their contributions have been to Penn State as a whole.

The blue and white will look for continued production from its youngsters as it continues to traverse its Big Ten schedule.

“They're doing a good job, and they're getting opportunities,” Gadowsky said. “Tonight, they finished, and it was really good to see.”

