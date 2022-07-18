Former Penn State forward Brett Murray signed to a one-year contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

Murray spent two seasons with the Nittany Lions where he scored one goal and seven total points in 33 games from 2016-2018.

We have signed forward Brett Murray to a one-year contract worth $750,000.#LetsGoBuffalo — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 18, 2022

The former Penn Stater was drafted in the fourth round by Buffalo in the 2016 NHL Draft, prior to joining the Nittany Lions.

In the first half of the 2016-17 season, Murray spent his time with the Youngstown Phantoms where he scored seven goals and 20 points in 27 games.

Murray will continue to play alongside fellow former Nittany Lion Brandon Biro, who re-signed with the organization on July 8.

