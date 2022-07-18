NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament Penn State vs. Denver, Brett Murray (18)

Penn State forward Brett Murray (18) controls the puck with pressure from Denver's Griffin Mendel (4) during Penn State men's hockey NCAA tournament game vs. Denver at the PPL Center on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Penn State was defeated by Denver 5-1.

 John Stinely

Former Penn State forward Brett Murray signed to a one-year contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

Murray spent two seasons with the Nittany Lions where he scored one goal and seven total points in 33 games from 2016-2018.

The former Penn Stater was drafted in the fourth round by Buffalo in the 2016 NHL Draft, prior to joining the Nittany Lions.

In the first half of the 2016-17 season, Murray spent his time with the Youngstown Phantoms where he scored seven goals and 20 points in 27 games.

Murray will continue to play alongside fellow former Nittany Lion Brandon Biro, who re-signed with the organization on July 8. 

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Kaleb is a sports reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore studying broadcast journalism at Penn State.