If any team appeared jet lagged Saturday night, it certainly wasn’t No. 5 Minnesota.

Penn State blew a 3-0 lead en route to a 6-4 loss to a Golden Gophers squad that welcomed a trio of Olympians back to its roster. Among those traveling halfway across the world from Beijing were freshmen Ben Meyers, Brock Faber and Matthew Knies.

Though Knies was a late scratch, and was replaced by Colin Schmidt, and Faber served as the Golden Gophers’ extra skater, Meyers chipped in a team-best three assists.

Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said the original plan was to keep tabs on all three players, but that didn’t last for long.

“[Assistant coach Garrett Raboin] and I said, ‘okay, let’s limit their ice and see where they’re at,’” Motzko said after the win. “It was who was going to say uncle first.”

Unfortunately for Penn State, Meyers’ minutes restrictions were lifted just in the nick of time.

Though he watched his squad fall behind by three goals and again trail 4-2, Meyers was more than willing to take any Big Ten win, considering the last time he was part of a Minnesota victory was on Jan. 28 against Notre Dame.

“I’m just really happy we won,” Meyers said postgame. “It’s a really good feeling right now, getting home and getting some rest.”

After spending the last few days traveling on airplanes to get back home to the United States, Meyers said he relied on adrenaline to push him through the Saturday night contest and that as the game continued, he began “to feel more acclimated.”

For Guy Gadowky, though, players like Meyers making their return from representing the United States didn’t affect his squad’s preparation all too much.

“They’re more excellent players, there’s a lot of them in this league,” Gadowsky said. “In this league, you get that night after night. They were excellent, they played well, but it didn’t change what they did.”

Still, though, players like Meyers’ impact on the game are undeniable.

With the Golden Gophers trailing by two in the waning moments of the second period, Meyers chipped in with his first brilliant assist to cut the deficit in half and make it 4-3.

The tying goal, and dagger with an empty net, were also both assisted on by Meyers — the first one Aaron Huglen being the benefactor of on the power play and the second being Grant Cruikshank, who put the game out of reach.

Following the slow start, Meyers was motivated to do more.

“We didn’t play our best in the first and we knew we had more,” Meyers said. “It was as simple as that.”

Still, in order to top Penn State on the road for the second time in as many tries, players who weren’t stationed in China over the last two weeks had to put pucks in the back of the net.

Penn State freshman forward Ryan Kirwan, who had a goal for the second night in a row, attributed the Golden Gophers’ success to their depth.

After all, to find itself in first place entering the final weekend of the regular season, Minnesota needed an all-hands-on-deck approach, which it got – and then some – Saturday night.

“Minnesota is a great team,” Kirwan said following the loss. “All those guys on that team are good players. They just played a good game.”

Kirwan also noted that there was more he and his teammates could’ve done to prevent Minnesota’s comeback from taking place.

For instance, he and the rest of the Nittany Lions could’ve gone into the first intermission looking to “reinforce” the good things they had just done to jump out to a 3-0 advantage.

While the blue and white’s defense certainly could’ve stepped up more, especially considering goalie Oskar Autio’s middling 85% save percentage on 34 shots, there’s no question that the influx of Olympic-level talent only benefitted Minnesota, even if all members of the heralded trio weren’t at full speed.

Regardless, Minnesota players like Meyers were giddy to contribute in any meaningful way after such an extended period of time away from their teammates, as the first-place team in the Big Ten enters the stretch run of its quest for an NCAA championship.

“It was amazing,” Meyers said of returning to action alongside the other Golden Gophers. “Some of my best friends in the world, we missed them so much. That was awesome.”

