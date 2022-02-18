Two weekends.

That’s how much time Penn State has left to make a statement in the regular season.

It won’t be easy, though, considering No. 5 Minnesota is coming into town for a long-awaited rematch.

Despite the Golden Gophers' stature in the national rankings, and the blue and white’s inconsistency in conference play, the Nittany Lions upset Minnesota nearly three months to the date in a series split.

However, Penn State went into that game on the fringe of the top 20, trying to crack into the polls. The Gophers have only improved since the bout.

Clearly, much has changed — the blue and white has produced an underwhelming 7-9-1 record after that first series. The Gophers, on the other hand, have done just the opposite, going 13-5, with impressive victories against No. 11 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan.

Though both squads have gone down completely different paths since the two first met, neither team plans to cut the other any slack in Hockey Valley this weekend.

For Guy Gadowsky, his position in the standings doesn’t mean a thing to his team, and his response to the prospect of playing spoiler against the Gophers was firm.

“We have a team that when we put together our game, it’s really, really good,” Gadowsky said. “Our challenge is to put together our game, and when we’ve been able to do it, we’ve had results — at least recently — that give us confidence.”

While Gadowsky may say the blue and white’s recent play has led to a feeling of confidence, the results as of late tell a different story — the team’s most recent series ended in a brutal sweep against Notre Dame in 7-2 and 3-0 bludgeonings.

Not working in Penn State’s favor either, sophomore forward Chase McLane sustained a season-ending injury this past week.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

McLane, though not stellar in the scoring department, has been the blue and white’s guy for faceoffs — Gadowsky said he was one of the top men on the puck drop.

“He was always a guy you could rely on to play against the other team’s top five. He can always produce on the power play and is in one of our top penalty-killing units,” Gadowsky said. “So the impact is through our entire team rather than just one guy calling in to fix a spot.”

While McLane’s impact will be sorely missed for Gadowsky and company, nothing is changing, nor has changed in terms of intensity for the Nittany Lions.

Despite the regular season nearing its finale, the effort levels stay the same for the entirety of the season, according to Gadowsky.

Messages of consistency have trickled down into the minds of the players too, as this is the time of the season to fine tune every little mistake Penn State’s made along the way.

Senior defenseman and team captain Paul DeNaples also preaches the notion of fixing the little things ahead of his series against Minnesota.

“It’s consistency, it’s doing the right things,” DeNaples said. “If we’re committed to doing what we need to do and not turning the puck over, it’s gonna go alright.”

It’s a simple equation for the players ahead of the weekend: Play smart, play consistent and don’t turn the puck over.

All of those combined, along with the traditional fast-paced play Gadowsky has preached for so long, is the formula for walking away from the series with the victory.

As always for the Nittany Lions, it starts with mental preparation.

“We just need to show up with the right mentality both nights and stick to the game plan.” fifth-year senior defenseman Clayton Phillips said. “Then all the chips should fall right into place.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE