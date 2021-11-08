Penn State is already putting its most recent dropped series in the rearview mirror.

The Nittany Lions were swept by Ohio State over the weekend, losing 5-2 and 4-1, respectively.

The blue and white came into the series with a perfect record in games where it scored first. In both games against the Buckeyes, it led 1-0, but in both games, Penn State collapsed late.

Ohio State outscored its visitors 9-1 after the first period over the series, including seven total tallies across the pair of third periods.

All of this came after Penn State pulled off a major victory over then-No. 6 North Dakota the week before, a victory that moved the blue and white to No. 16 in the country in the USCHO.com Poll.

The Nittany Lions are perfect when they score at least three goals in a game, and winless when they don’t.

For further comparison, the Nittany Lions scored six goals in their win over North Dakota, while they only put up half that total across two games against Ohio State.

Guy Gadowsky pinpointed a lack of aggression around the goal as the difference in offensive production from his team’s win over the Fighting Hawks to its series loss to the Buckeyes.

“I think we were really committed to getting to the net in Nashville, and I don't think we did a very good job of that at Ohio State,” Gadowsky said. “I think that we can be a lot hungrier around the paint than we were this past weekend.”

Despite the sweep, the blue and white is ranked for the second week in a row, dropping three spots to No. 19.

This isn’t something that Penn State’s players and coaches dwell on, however.

“I don't pay a lot of attention, at this time of year, to that at all,” Gadowsky said. “Obviously you'd rather be ranked than not, but it's nothing that our team talks about.”

Junior forward Connor McMenamin echoed his coach’s sentiments, claiming that his team’s focus is on its opponent each week, not its ranking.

While rankings may not really matter in collegiate hockey at the end of year, as Gadowsky noted during his presser, they do reflect what’s going on in the present and how strongly teams are built.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, they might soon find out why rankings really do have a place.

The blue and white will face off against No. 2 Michigan at home on Thursday and Friday, with the first game being broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.

Not only are the Nittany Lions coming off of two losses for the first time all year, but they are also preparing to take on what could be their toughest opponent to date in the Wolverines.

Gadowsky maintains, though, that his team will keep the same mindset during this week of practice that it always does — a mindset with a clear focus on self improvement.

“It doesn't matter if you win or you lose, we approach the weeks the same,” Gadowsky said. “[We] take the information that we received and work really hard to get better.”

This week isn’t like any other, though, and Michigan isn’t any other opponent.

The blue and maize have four of the top five draft picks from the 2021 NHL Draft on their roster.

Regardless, Penn State’s response to a pair of losses to now-No.18 Ohio State could be vital to its success not only against Michigan but beyond.

“Obviously it's our first weekend in the Big Ten, not an ideal start for us,” McMenamin said. “I think we just take the weekend and learn from it.”

