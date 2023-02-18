Friday night was catastrophic for Penn State. Suffering a 7-2 loss against visiting No. 2 Minnesota, the Nittany Lions looked out-classed and disjointed all night.

Yet this was only one game, a fact Penn State reminded its opponent of almost immediately on Saturday night.

Just 29 seconds into the contest, senior Ture Linden fired the puck past Golden Gophers junior goaltender Justen Close with pinpoint accuracy to give the blue and white an early 1-0 lead.

Despite this quick score, Penn State was unable to parlay it into a victory, eventually falling 3-2 to the Golden Gophers in overtime.

Twenty-four hours earlier, the first period saw Penn State fail to capitalize on quality early chances. This time around, Linden’s goal secured his team an early cushion that proved important as the opening frame progressed.

“Anytime you can score early it really helps momentum, it helps your confidence in the game,” Linden said of his goal.

The two teams were fairly even across the remainder of the first 20 minutes, with Penn State out-shooting Minnesota 10-6. Each squad also had a power-play opportunity that went without a goal during this section.

When the ensuing second period began, Minnesota was the team who scored early on thanks to sophomore Rhett Pitlick. The forward scored in transition by maneuvering the puck past Penn State goalie Liam Souliere in slick fashion to tie things up just under two minutes after the action resumed.

Following this tying score, Minnesota continued to be aggressive on the break across much of the middle period. However, Bob Motzko’s group wouldn’t find the back of the net during this time.

At one point, the Golden Gophers thought they broke through the Nittany Lion defense once more after following through on a rebounded puck, but a goalie interference call took away the goal.

Toward the end of the second, Minnesota continued generating odd-man rush chances, but tenacious play from the blue and white’s defensemen, along with a laser-focused effort from Souliere, allowed the game to remain tied heading into the final stretch.

Team captain Paul DeNaples said Souliere’s strong showing was a huge reason why the Nittany Lions kept things much closer during this contest compared to a night earlier.

“It was good to see him have his confidence back, he was struggling a little bit,” DeNaples said. “He’s always been good, and he gave us a chance to win tonight.”

The third period saw Penn State up the urgency, aiming to avoid overtime with the best team in the Big Ten. Across the first 10 minutes of the final frame, the Nittany Lions persistently approached Close’s doorstep, only for the Golden Gopher netminder to have an answer time and time again.

This trend only continued down the stretch, but Souliere also continued his bounce-back night by keeping the formidable Minnesota offense at bay.

With both rosters struggling to get a leg up on one another, Guy Gadowsky said this close competition was reminiscent of postseason action.

"Everybody was on track tonight," Gadowsky said. "It was a playoff hockey game, there was not a lot of room."

As the clock continued to tick down toward the final minutes, overtime felt like a real possibility for the two Big Ten rivals.

However, sophomore Danny Dzhaniyev momentarily changed this outlook when he soured the puck past Close for a go-ahead score with only 2:03 left in the game.

Yet even with so few ticks remaining, this effort still wasn’t enough to secure the win for Penn State. Minnesota’s Matthew Knies scored to tie the game when the Nittany Lions were only 41 seconds away from earning the victory.

After this late-game scoring burst, the two teams headed to overtime for some three-on-three action.

This lasted for less than three minutes, before Knies struck again to secure the 3-2 win for Minnesota. Penn State stayed aggressive on offense even during overtime, but ultimately was unable to secure the victory.

Even after such a heartbreaking loss, Gadowsky said he was happy with how his team responded and brought the fight.

“Tonight the team was prepared to play our game, and I thought we did,” Gadowsky said. “Night and day difference in terms of our performance tonight.”

