After a split series with a lowly Michigan State squad that hadn’t won a Big Ten matchup in months, Penn State had an opportunity to bounce back against Ohio State once more.

This time around, the stakes were a little higher with Penn State heading to Columbus, Ohio, for its first contest in the conference tournament.

Unfortunately for Guy Gadowsky and company, the Nittany Lions folded in Game 1 of its best-of-three series 4-3.

Though the game remained in a stalemate through much of the first two periods, the proverbial floodgates widened for the Buckeyes with the game's opening goal with just over two minutes in Period 2.

Following the opening score, which was surrendered by sophomore goalie Liam Souliere in his third start in a row, Ohio State continued to apply the pressure into the third.

Despite a surge of third-period goals from forwards sophomore Tyler Pacquette, junior Connor McMenamin and junior Kenny Johnson, The Nittany Lions couldn’t recover from the late-period surge in the second third — Ohio State never looked back.

Sputtering offensive early

Put it lightly, Penn State’s skaters didn’t do nearly enough with the puck.

While the box score may point to a strong performance from the Nittany Lion’s attack — outshooting the Buckeyes 44-31 — shot selection and poor performance on the power play doomed the blue and white.

With the man-advantage working in Gadowsky’s squad’s favor, having three attempts with an extra skater, none of which bore any fruit.

Defensive mistakes and suboptimal goalie play from Penn State were key in a night full of positives for Ohio State.

Despite the errors the blue and white committed on the ice, not having an offense strong enough to rebound from its mistakes cost Penn State the first game on Friday.

The Nittany Lions heated up in the third period, but they need to find their groove sooner in the future.

Faceoff still strong

Losing sophomore forward Chase McLane was a loss in many ways, as Guy Gadowsky stated the measure of his importance prior to his injury.

The first thing that comes to mind with McLane is his ability on the faceoff, being Penn State’s man for much of the season.

However, it’s possible the loss of McLane weighs more heavily on the Nittany Lions when the puck is in play, not on the faceoff.

The blue and white outdid Ohio State on the puck-drop 44-33, something Gadowsky can be proud about in a game that didn’t fare well for his team.

Moving forward, it’s likely a relief that McLane’s injury — albeit still affecting the rest of the team — hasn’t proven to be too massive on the faceoff.

An undisciplined battle

Friday’s game was full of errant mistakes, yet neither team could generate a goal despite them.

While Ohio State was dominant in the late stages of the game, it was their 5-on-5 play that led the Buckeyes to victory.

The man-advantage, not so much.

Both teams combined for an 0-5 performance on the power play with Penn State showing a shade more discipline than their counterpart.

With half a period’s worth of penalty minutes, the expectation is that something has got to give.

But it never did, which could possibly raise concern for Ohio State coach Steve Rohlik and Gadowsky as the tournament moves forward.

