Penn State men’s hockey enthusiastic about prospect of playing high-caliber Michigan squad

Saturday doesn’t hold Penn State Athletics’ sole matchup with Michigan this week.

Before the Nittany Lions host the No. 6-ranked maize and blue on the gridiron at Beaver Stadium, the men’s ice hockey team will face a similarly highly regarded Wolverines squad.

The blue and white takes on No. 2 Michigan Thursday and Friday from Pegula Ice Arena at 8:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively.

Michigan’s roster is littered with NHL talent, which has drawn the respect of Nittany Lions like sophomore defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Dowd Jr. said about playing the Wolverines. “Michigan, they got, what, eight or nine first rounders?... We’re all in this conference for a reason, every player’s in this conference for a reason...this weekend’s going to be a different one, but it’s going to be really awesome.”

Among the most well-known players on Michigan’s roster is 6-foot-5 sophomore defenseman Owen Power, who was the No. 1 overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2021 NHL Draft. Before arriving in Ann Arbor, Power played two seasons for the Chicago Steel.

Power joined Dowd Jr. for a defenseman pairing one of those seasons, which is when he witnessed firsthand just how skilled the maize and blue defenseman is.

“He’s unbelievable,” Dowd Jr. said of Power. “He’s the first-overall draft pick for a reason. It’s pretty awesome that he came back to Michigan, actually. Smart decision, I think. We were so smooth together, he sees the game so well. He skates so well for his size. He’s a very good hockey player.”

Power is tied for the most assists of any Wolverine with 10, a slot he shares with Kent Johnson. Michigan standout Brendan Brisson, another former first round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Draft who currently leads the team in scoring with seven goals, is a former member of the Steel as well.

During his weekly media availability, Guy Gadowsky complimented Michigan coach Mel Pearson and his staff on accumulating such a plethora of talent.

For Gadowsky’s No. 19-ranked Nittany Lions, a pair of duels with an 8-2 Michigan squad is just what the doctor ordered — and he couldn’t be more “excited.”

“From a coaching standpoint, this is a great opportunity to learn a lot about ourselves,” Gadowsky said. “That’s really what I’m most excited about.”

Despite remaining in the rankings, Penn State stumbled last weekend against Ohio State, giving up seven combined goals in a pair of third periods en route to losing both contests to the Buckeyes.

After falling last Friday and Saturday, the blue and white took on a short week that adjusted its practice schedule away from the norm.

Monday’s practice was “much more intense” than it normally is, according to Gadowsky, which gave way to a lighter Tuesday and Wednesday.

Against a Michigan offense that leads the conference in scoring, junior forward Connor McMenamin said he believes limiting mental mistakes and staying fresh will be keys to victory.

“One of the biggest things for us is going to be shift length,” McMenamin said. “They’re a fast-paced team, I think we are too. I think if we manage the part of the game that we can control, we’ll be just fine.”

In light of the blue and white’s less-than-stellar showing against Ohio State, McMenamin stressed how Penn State can improve systematically with getting pucks out of the Nittany Lions’ defensive zone and turning over the oppositions’ defensemen.

Unlike earlier home matchups this season against the likes of Canisius and Niagara, though, the Wolverines’ trip to University Park will mark the first conference home game at Pegula Ice Arena open to all fans since Feb. 22, 2020.

A lot has changed since Penn State won the Big Ten regular-season title in the 2019-20 campaign, but one semblance of normalcy has returned via the student-run Roar Zone.

A home-ice advantage is notoriously significant in college hockey, which Gadowsky is keenly aware of.

With Penn State’s greatest challenge to date and perhaps its greatest at home this winter on the horizon, not only will the Nittany Lions need to fire on all cylinders: so too will their student supporters.

“I’ve said this before, but the truth is they’ve been a huge part, a huge part of every success that Penn State hockey has had,” Gadowsky said. “They’re fun as heck. Besides the value, they’re fun. I’m really looking forward to the atmosphere.”

