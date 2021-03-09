Three-straight losses to Notre Dame have hardly convinced Penn State that it should want to face a different opponent.

The Nittany Lions, fresh off losing back-to-back games by a combined nine goals last weekend, will face the Fighting Irish in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament Sunday.

Even with the blue and white’s 1-3 record on the season against its upcoming opponent, players like senior captain Alex Limoges are eager for a fifth try.

“Obviously, it was a tough weekend,” Limoges said. “But we’re back, we’re training and we’re battling in practice. Right now, I think a lot of guys are very excited for another chance.”

Limoges himself had a difficult series against Notre Dame. While the forward did record an assist in Saturday’s 7-1 loss, he only attempted three shots across the pair of contests.

But such is not particularly unexpected considering Penn State’s long break. The Nittany Lions missed all competitions throughout February and lost significant practice time as they underwent coronavirus protocols.

For Limoges, that transition was especially difficult.

“It’s tough to jump right back in there,” Limoges said. “From over a month of not playing, it’s really tough.”

Guy Gadowsky echoed Limoges’ comments on the team’s conditioning. He believes his players conditioning was “certainly affected” the longer each game went on, perhaps more than his team may have anticipated heading into the series.

“The way we were able to play the first 10 minutes was completely different than we played last time,” Gadowsky said. “It was a real difference in terms of our fatigue level, and so the No. 1 priority with us is to be as prepared, physically, as possible.”

Sandwiched around Penn State’s elongated break were series against Notre Dame. The Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish split the former while the latest series easily went to the Irish.

In the fourth game of the season, some extracurriculars took place, including a game misconduct against the Nittany Lions’ Christian Berger. As these teams have become so familiar with one another, Limoges noticed a blossoming development.

“It’s got to be a good rivalry,” Limoges said. “I think we all saw it there in the second game. Things started to get a little chippy, so that’s what I expect for the fifth time in a row. [There’s] a little bad blood between us, but I find that fun.”

Goalie Oskar Autio struggled against Notre Dame, conceding nine goals on 50 shots. While the Irish have had his number recently, Autio sees a silver lining of significant familiarity with the opposition.

“It’s not very often that you play the same team a lot,” Autio said. “It’s fun. We all know each other, but especially Notre Dame now that we’ve played them so much.”

Not only does Autio have a general understanding of the strategies many of Notre Dame’s players like to use, but he is noticing some rivalries that extend past the team dynamic.

“It’s pretty cool. Some guys are having personal matchups with guys on their team and stuff like that,” Autio said. “They’re a really good team, and it’s really cool to play them.”

But Autio’s coach did not necessarily share the same level of enthusiasm. Instead, Gadowsky complimented the caliber of the Big Ten and how difficult it is to win against any opponent, let alone one that has beat Penn State in their last three encounters.

“I don’t think any team will say they look forward to playing any other team in the Big Ten,” Gadowsky said. “I think anybody that says, ‘we look forward to playing them,’ I think they’re fibbing.”

With somewhat of a schism between Penn State’s leader and its players, one thing is certain: emotions are running high as the blue and white prepares for its fifth tussle against Notre Dame.

As the Fighting Irish have dominated the Nittany Lions on the ice, Limoges was certainly vocal about his desire to top the blue and gold this weekend.

“They’re a good team, and they play us well — so we really need to be confident and do what we do best,” Limoges said. “I think everybody, from the players to the coaching staff, are excited that we landed them again in the first round.”