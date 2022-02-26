Taking advantage of a Michigan State team that’s lost 13 straight in a high-scoring 5-3 contest Friday, Penn State returned Saturday night with hopes of finishing its regular season with a series sweep.

The Spartans avoided the treachery of a 14th straight loss, bouncing the Nittany Lions on Michigan State’s Senior Night in a 2-1 defeat.

Though both teams came out with a slow start in the scoring department, the game quickly heated up in favor of Michigan State. The Spartans started off with a 2-1 lead through the first period.

The game would eventually slow down after the first period, with neither team finding its offense, despite a one-sided showing on shots for the Spartans.

Penn State shot blanks for the rest of the game, as poor goaltending and defense from the first third was too much to recover from for Guy Gadowsky and company.

Sophomore starts, senior sits

In senior goalie Oskar Autio’s final opportunity to take the ice in a regular-season game, Gadowsky didn’t give the Finnish netminder the nod.

Now with an entire season of splitting starts with sophomore Liam Souliere, it seems the underclassman may be going into a full-time role ahead of the conference tournament.

In place of Autio on Saturday night, Souliere didn’t put together his strongest performance in front of the Michigan State crowd.

Souliere surrendered the first goal of the game at the midway point of Period 1, and his job wouldn’t get much easier from there — eventually following up with an inexcusable goal with less than 10 seconds remaining through the first.

Without strong defense from the blue and white skaters, Michigan State had its way in the shots department and Souliere was tested all night.

Through two periods alone, the sophomore saw 24 shots on net.

While it wasn’t entirely the netminder’s fault, Gadowsky will have a decision to make going into the Big Ten Tournament Souliere finished with 24 saves on a .923 save percentage.

Wall takes scoring crown

Knotted up with junior forward Connor MacEachern going into the final game of the regular season, junior forward Kevin Wall slipped past his teammate to take the crown.

Each sat with 14 goals on the season ahead of Saturday night and it didn’t take much for Wall to get a leg up on MacEachern.

Wall found twine late in the first period to open Penn State’s scoring on the night, cementing his season statistics with team-highs in goals and points — 15 and 27 respectively — and ended third in assists with 13.

Following behind the junior on points was freshman forward Ryan Kirwan and junior forward Ben Copeland tied with 23 and Copeland sitting right ahead at 25.

Though the 2021-22 season hasn’t been the most desirable of situations for the blue and white, Wall, along with a few others, can still flaunt some individual success in the box score.

Looking ahead

With Penn State dropping the ball in its final game, the team may have gained its opportunity to rematch against rival Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament.

The Nittany Lions sit fifth in the conference with 20 points on the season, a large gap between fourth seed Notre Dame who put together a 41 point season going into Saturday night.

Wisconsin places right behind the blue and white with 19, if it can gain one more point against top-seeded Minnesota, it’ll be in a position to switch spots with Penn State in the standings.

As of now, it’s likely that the Nittany Lions will be taking a trip to South Bend, Indiana, in a future rematch against Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish got the best of Penn State in all of its matchups throughout the regular season, with the blue and white unable to steal a single game from the gold helmets.

Penn State lost 3-0, 7-2, 5-4, and 4-2 in the series the two squads faced off.

