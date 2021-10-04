In its win on Monday, Penn State routed Long Island 5-2 to open the season unbeaten in its first two games.

The blue and white first got on the board towards the end of a long man-advantage, with sophomore defenseman Christian Berger gathering the goal.

The five-minute power play was awarded to the Nittany Lions after a replay review determined Long Island’s senior forward Tanner Schachle was guilty of making contact to the head.

After faking out Long Island’s goalie, sophomore forward Xander Lamppa added another goal for the Nittany Lions just over two minutes later to give his team a 2-0 lead.

The Sharks cut the deficit in half after a breakdown in Penn State’s penalty kill gave sophomore defenseman Jordan Di Cicco a wide open net to quickly fire the puck in.

The blue and white pulled away in the second period thanks to two tallies from a pair of forwards. Sophomore Christian Sarlo and freshman Danny Dzhaniyev each gathered their first goal of the season.

Fifth-year senior defender Clayton Phillips added a fifth goal in the third period off of an impressive close-quarter pass from junior forward Kevin Wall.

With just under ten minutes to go, Long Island once again cut into Penn State’s lead with a goal from senior defender Max Balinson.

Here are some takeaways from Penn State’s 5-2 win.

Penn State dominates early, nearly collapses

The Nittany Lions dominated the first 12 minutes of action against Long Island.

At one point, the Nittany Lions led 2-0 on the scoreboard and held an 11-2 lead in the shot column. They looked primed to run away with the game before penalties derailed that reality.

With 7:37 left in the first, Phillips was sent to the box and about 90 seconds later Sarlo joined him.

Despite killing the two-man disadvantage, the penalty kill of Penn State was unable to survive the second four-on-five stint, and its lead was cut to one.

The Nittany Lions would finish the period being outshot 3-to-4, though, but still finished with a comfortable 14-6 lead.

Up-and-down day for Sarlo

One Penn State player made an impact in the worst and best ways.

Sarlo finished with a goal, an assist and two penalties for Penn State on the night.

Sarlo’s goal ironically came on a breakaway that was created thanks to him having just exited the penalty box.

The sophomore’s two points and two penalties on the night marked the first two of his season in both categories.

The New York native led all freshmen, and was sixth on the team, in points with 11 during his freshman year in 2020-21.

Sarlo has already surpassed his total in penalties taken and penalty minutes from as he only drew one two-minute minor last season.

Dominance in the shot column

Penn State was in firm control of the shot column all night against Long Island.

The Nittany Lions out-shot the Sharks 46-19 by the end of the game and the goal differential reflects just that.

While this is obviously a positive takeaway for Penn State’s offense, it is also a definite reassurance for the team’s defense too.

Long Island's tallies came as a result of rare, yet glaring mistakes that can be addressed and improved with time.

