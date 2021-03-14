A bleak start could have signaled the end of the season for Penn State — a sentence that has been said numerous times about the Nittany Lions after they started the year 0-5 — yet they continue to prevail.

The blue and white fell behind 2-0 to Notre Dame within five minutes of puck drop in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament and could have easily thrown in the towel. However, Guy Gadowsky’s squad battled back to win 6-3.

Penn State was utterly dominated in nearly every facet of the game early in the first period, but flipped the script and scored five unanswered goals and outshot the Fighting Irish 39-27 to close out the game.

Connor McMenamin and Chase McLane chipped in two goals each while Alex Limoges, Connor MacEachern and Kevin Wall all added two assists.

Oskar Autio also stopped 26 of the last 27 Fighting Irish shots after allowing two goals on the first nine shots.

The Nittany Lions will take the ice again Monday against Wisconsin in the semifinal round at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Slow start for Nittany Lions

It would have been difficult to dream up much worse of a start for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions took a too-many-men bench minor just 1:03 into the game, which Notre Dame’s Colin Theisen quickly turned into a power-play goal.

To make matters worse for the blue and white, the Fighting Irish tacked on another goal just 31 seconds later when Jesse Lansdell skated into the slot and fired a backhanded shot over Autio’s shoulder.

Notre Dame had nine shots on net in the first three and a half minutes before Penn State recorded its first, but the Nittany Lions mustered up enough courage and answered with a goal from Limoges.

As if pouring salt in the wound, though, the goal was waved off after a lengthy review determined Limoges was offside.

McMenamin and the five-hole

McMenamin has had his share of big games this season, including a five-point game Jan. 22 against Wisconsin.

Sunday, though, the sophomore from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, set his career-high in goals as he found the back of the net twice against Dylan St. Cyr.

To add a little flair, McMenamin went five-hole on St. Cyr for both of his goals, one of which came on a one-on-none breakaway that was sprung by a long pass from Wall.

Notre Dame curse broken

Matchups against Notre Dame have historically not been kind to Penn State, as the Fighting Irish have knocked off the Nittany Lions in the 2019 Big Ten Championship as well as walking away victorious in the 2018 semifinal round.

Recently, Notre Dame also had the Nittany Lions’ number, winning the last three contests between the two teams.

However, the blue and white finally found itself on the right side of history Sunday, emerging as winners.

Aside from the first ten minutes, Penn State dominated the pace of the game for a good majority as well.

