Coming off the team’s first Big Ten win in over a month, Penn State had an opportunity to sweep a conference rival for the first time of the season Saturday.

After taking down the Badgers 4-1 with relative ease, the Nittany Lions looked to repeat that same success in Game 2.

The blue and white did more than just repeat that success, scoring in bunches in a 7-2 victory Saturday night.

Guy Gadowsky’s squad came out firing in the first period, starting the game with a 14-2 shot margin, but the Nittany Lions couldn’t seem to light the lamp early.

However, 4:28 into period two, freshmen forward Ryan Kirwan extended his scoring streak once again, giving the blue and white a 1-0 lead midway through the contest.

With 26 shots put on the Wisconsin goal, it was lucky 27 that gave Kirwan his second goal of the game and ninth of the season with just under five minutes remaining in the segment.

Another goal from junior forward Tyler Gratton extended the Penn State lead by just a little more, ending the second period with a 3-0 lead.

The third period led to a scoring barrage from both squads, Wisconsin put up a fight with two goals early in the frame, but freshmen forwards Ben Schoen and Danny Dzhaniyev, as well as junior forward Connor MacEachern joined in on the scoring party — extending the Penn State lead to 7-2.

Autio’s return

Following a 40-save performance from sophomore goalie Liam Souliere, Gadowsky needed a little more convincing to roll with the hot hand again on Saturday.

Though the night offered little action initially for senior netminder Oskar Autio, the Espoo, Finland, native saw plenty of action in the late stages.

Seeing only two shots in the first period, Wisconsin began to pick it up in the second frame.

Autio, in Period 2 alone, quickly racked up 12 saves as the Penn State defense started to bend.

However, that success wouldn’t last forever, with Wisconsin taking two goals back from Penn State’s 3-0 lead in the first three minutes of period three.

While the senior didn’t play his best hockey, it was still enough to get the job done — Autio finished with 20 saves on the night

Based on the two performances from the netminders this weekend, there could be a change coming between the pipes.

Kirwan continues scoring streak

The quality of Penn State’s play may have dropped over the course of the season, but Kirwan seemingly keeps getting better and better as the games go by.

Scoring twice in the second period, the freshman has scored a point in five consecutive games — his second in a row with two goals.

Kirwan’s play has been so successful as of recent, he’s making a run for the team-scoring crown.

With 20 points on the season, the Dewitt, New York, native sits just two points behind junior forward Kevin Wall.

The freshman’s play once again has been a bright spot in a gloomy season for the Nittany Lions, but there’s plenty to be excited about moving forward if you’re Gadowsky.

Not collapsing late

For a moment, it looked like Penn State was soon to fall victim to yet another collapse, with Wisconsin threatening to equalize a 3-0 lead at the start of the third period.

Looking back to the Nittany Lions’ first series with the Badgers earlier in the season, the blue and white almost collapsed with a 4-1 lead that eventually led to a 5-4 overtime victory.

With Wisconsin scoring so quickly in the third period, there was legitimate concern that the Nittany Lions would lose another game with a third-period deflation.

Instead, Wisconsin’s quick scoring only woke up the Penn State attack and the Nittany Lions went on to score four-straight goals to give themselves a 7-2 lead.

Saturday’s action bore a team-high in goals scored in the 2021-22 campaign, with the next highest scoring performance coming in a 6-4 shootout against North Dakota on Halloween.

