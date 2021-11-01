Undoubtedly, Penn State’s 2020-21 season was dismal for a multitude of reasons.

In the entirety of Guy Gadowsky’s tenure behind the Nittany Lions’ bench, it’s unlikely that the blue and white experienced a more disappointing season than its most recent, which saw the team finish with a middling 10-12 record.

With that said, the Nittany Lions eventually turned around their season, reaching the Big Ten semifinal despite the regular season’s shortcomings.

However, it was too little too late, with the squad finishing a forgetful season on a conciliatory note.

Based on last year, no one had a full understanding of what Penn State’s expectations were heading into the current season.

To kick off the season, the Nittany Lions played numerous low-level programs, such as LIU, Canisius and Niagara — going as far to even drop a game against the Golden Griffins.

While the Nittany Lions’ certainly boasted a strong 5-1 record to start, there were still questions surrounding the legitimacy of this team.

Whatever concerns those who have followed the program had may finally be put to rest after Saturday’s performance.

Penn State walked into Music City, in one of the biggest stages in college hockey, and defeated No. 6 North Dakota, one of the best programs in NCAA history, in a 6-4 goalfest.

If I was asked a month ago how far I believed this team could go, I don’t think handling a top-10 blue blood on the road, albeit at a neutral site, would’ve been part of my answer.

Maybe it was a fluke victory, maybe North Dakota had an off-night, or maybe, Penn State is a completely different team than we saw a year ago.

Nearly every player who returned to Gadowsky’s squad from last season has shown signs of vast improvement.

However, it’s not just last year’s leaders carrying the load; the underclassmen are the first major difference between this season and the past.

To start, sophomore defenseman Christian Berger and freshman forward Danny Dzhaniyev have been phenomenal in the young season.

Berger’s transition play has been sublime coming off the backline, all while remaining arguably Penn State’s most consistent defender thus far — the sophomore has accounted for two goals, four assists, 15 blocks (a team-high) and plus-minus of +4 through seven games.

Dzhaniyev has been yet another young, bright spot for the Nittany Lions. Like Berger, the Brooklyn, New York, native currently sports six points of his own, as well as tallying two goals and four assists.

Compared to the rest of the country’s skaters, Berger and Dzhaniyev don’t rank in the top-50 point scorers in the NCAA.

Their teammate junior forward Kevin Wall, who turned in a hat-trick performance just a week ago, does.

However, Penn State’s attack has been based around an abundance of shots from a number of scorers, rather than individual efforts from a few “star” players.

That’s what this team does so well, though there is nobody that sticks out as the true star of the team (though, Wall is slowly starting to look to be that player), and it wins games from a high-volume, balanced attack.

Further bolstering Penn State's offensive attack is the diversity in goal scorers, as 14 different Nittany Lions have lit the lamp so far this season.

The defense and goaltending have improved across the board, too.

Outside of Berger, who has been exceptional in his own right, the defense is full of experience with fifth-year senior defenseman Clayton Phillips and senior defenseman Paul DeNaples leading the way.

At this point last year, the Penn State defense let up an unacceptable 30 goals through seven games. This season, the Nittany Lion backline has held opposing teams to half that number, surrendering only 15 goals after the team’s triumph over North Dakota on Saturday.

Now, senior goalie Oskar Autio has not been the best netminder in the Big Ten, and certainly not in Division I, but he’s playing better than the goalies on the other side of the ice.

The blue and white have scored 30 goals in the advent of the season and have only let up 15, a complete reversal from last year's abysmal numbers.

As long as Autio is better than the man in the other crease, Penn State should be in a position to win plenty more games.

He’s improved, and unlike last season, I don’t see him being the same liability in future defeats that may come the team’s way.

Across the board, this is a different team than last year, but it was hard to see until now.

Improving week by week has been the goal for Gadowsky and his team — so far, that sentiment has held true.

They say, “The sky's the limit,” and on Penn State’s way in 2021-22, this team may just pass by its banner in the rafters.