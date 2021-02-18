Penn State will have spent the entire month of February without having played a hockey game.

The Nittany Lions announced in a press release that their series against Minnesota, which was scheduled for Feb. 27 and 28, has been canceled due to positive coronavirus test results among Penn State’s Tier 1 personnel. It is unlikely either game will be rescheduled.

Both of the blue and white’s February series against Michigan and Ohio State were postponed while its pair of contests against Arizona State were both canceled.

Jan. 29 was the last time Penn State played a game, and it lost 3-2 in overtime to Notre Dame.

