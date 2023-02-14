For most teams across the country, Sunday is an opportunity to rest and recover after the grueling back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, but for Penn State, it’s a chance to strengthen its relationship with the community.

Throughout the season, the Nittany Lions have joined the Happy Valley Coyotes on the ice at Pegula Ice Arena for some of their practices, trading in their skates for a metal sled to experience a different version of the sport they grew up playing.

The Coyotes are a local sled hockey team that provides athletes with physical, cognitive or developmental disabilities the opportunity to play the sport without limitations.

Similar to traditional ice hockey, sled hockey — more commonly known as sledge hockey internationally — is played with five players and one goalie; however, instead of flying around on skates, athletes glide through the rink on a sled, using two 3-foot-long sticks with spikes on the ends to propel themselves while being able to shoot and pass ambidextrously.

Sophomore forward Dylan Lugris has skated in a few of the Coyotes’ practices leading up to Saturday’s exhibition, but nothing could prepare him for how demanding it would be on his upper body — especially his arms.

“It’s hard, man. It’s harder than it looks,” the Buffalo, New York, native told The Daily Collegian. “I think they dulled my skates a little bit before we went out there. It was so hard to stop.”

After the formation of the Happy Valley Special Hockey Association (HVSHA) less than a decade ago, the Coyotes were launched a few years later after a grant from USA Hockey allowed the organization to purchase the sleds and essential equipment needed to supply a team.

Since then, the group has been an outlet for athletes with disabilities to play the sport they love.

Though adversities arose along the way during the coronavirus pandemic resulting in the cancellations of practices and loss of players, the Coyotes “continue to advance adaptive sports in the State College and Central Pennsylvania region,” according to the group’s GoFundMe page.

Over the past two years, the organization has rekindled the sled hockey team, providing players who can’t join organized leagues the chance to play sports with one another.

As one of the only opportunities for athletes with disabilities to participate in hockey in central Pennsylvania, many of the players are from the Centre County region, but some of the Coyotes’ skaters and coaches travel as far as Philadelphia to play.

With time to practice and compete against other teams few and far between, the Coyotes take every chance they can get to hit the ice, and when they do, the Nittany Lions strive to make it as special as possible, even if it means just hopping on a sled.

“From a team perspective, we’re spoiled here,” Lugris said. “Sometimes it’s good to realize what you have and not take anything for granted. Coming in and practicing with them opens your eyes.”

After one of the Coyotes’ practices a few weeks back, the sophomore forward approached Guy Gadowsky with the idea of hosting them for a game at Pegula Ice Arena during Penn State’s bye week. The tenured blue and white coach loved the initiative, but he wasn’t sure how he was going to pull it off so quickly.

“Dylan did it once, and he loved it, and he was like, ‘You know what we should do? We should have a game in front of the Roar Zone,’ and I was like, ‘Well, that sounds amazing,’” Gadowsky told the Collegian. “I didn’t ever think he’d pull it off, and he pulled it off.”

With the help of his teammates and a representative from the HVSHA, Lugris masterminded the one-of-a-kind event to fundraise money for equipment and other associated costs for the Coyotes.

The fundraising efforts started well before the inaugural event when Penn State decided to auction off its Wear White game-worn jerseys, following its 3-2 win over Notre Dame on Jan 21., with a portion of the proceeds from the auction set to directly benefit the Coyotes.

After the week-long bidding war among fans ended, the Nittany Lions presented a check of over $17,000 to Penn State superfan Rich Seifert — famously known as the “blue hair guy” — and the rest of the Coyotes following the first-ever Sled Hockey Classic.

“Being able to put a smile on these people’s faces and give them a game and some money to buy new equipment — it’s just unbelievable,” Lugris said.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Like many games at Pegula Ice Arena this season, Saturday’s exhibition between the Coyotes and the blue and white was action packed. From the opening puck drop, both units demonstrated their talents on the ice in an overtime thriller.

Graduate student forward Ashton Calder started the scoring for Penn State early in the game to give it a 1-0 lead over the Coyotes, but they wouldn’t be silenced for long, striking for a pair of goals just minutes later on freshman Dylan Gratton, who found himself in between the pipes for Saturday’s contest instead of his usual defenseman position.

First, it was Kelly Kutz slashing the puck past Gratton before Coyotes’ defenseman Thomas Weaver snuck the puck across the line to give his unit a 2-1 advantage.

The Nittany Lions wouldn’t be silenced for long, striking for back-to-back goals on Happy Valley’s netminder Alexis Wilson to regain their one-goal advantage heading into the final minutes of play.

With a classic brewing at Pegula Ice Arena, both units' offensive attacks exploded in the final two minutes, combining for five goals to force overtime.

Goals from Philadelphia native Dante Raso, forward Aspen Hoover and coach DJ Wilson for the Coyotes made it a 5-5 game after junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. and junior forward Tyler Paquette scored their second tallies late in the contest.

After 20 minutes couldn’t decide a winner, a two-minute sudden-death overtime was needed to crown the victor of the first-ever Sled Hockey Classic.

In extra time, back-and-forth play continued up to the final horn when junior forward Christian Sarlo — acting as Saturday’s only official — needed to determine if the Coyotes’ forward Avery Wineland’s game-winning goal crossed the line before the clock hit zero.

After some discussion with the benches put fans in the Roar Zone on the edges of their seats, Sarlo came to center ice and motioned emphatically for a good goal, sending the crowd at Pegula Ice Arena into a frenzy.

The Coyotes had outdueled Penn State in the inaugural Sled Hockey Classic 6-5 courtesy of Wineland’s heroics.

Casey Wineland of College Township is the mother of Avery, the star Coyote forward who put the exclamation point on Saturday’s game. As a season-ticket holder for Penn State, she said it means so much to her family and the rest of the community when the team puts together events like this.

Casey was ecstatic for the outpouring of support from the blue and white throughout the entire season and said it’s “amazing” that the players even thought about putting together such an event.

“Sled hockey is a way that she can be active, competitive and fast,” Casey told the Collegian. “Being able to share it with the community and raise awareness so that other people may want to play has just been a really great experience.”

As a local health care provider, Casey is a “firm believer” in community involvement and said the best way to strengthen the region is by giving back.

With the event being a favorite among fans, it seems like Lugris and the rest of the Nittany Lions plan to team up with HVSHA for many years to come with hopes of hosting the Sled Hockey Classic on their bye week annually.

“Just showing by the crowd that showed up and how much everyone liked it, I think it went perfectly,” Lugris said. “We’re gonna do it again. That’s the plan.”

For some of the blue and white skaters, they feel the annual game is just the beginning of the team’s involvement with the residents of Happy Valley, and they hope to organize plenty of similar events in the future.

“We have such an amazing community here that supports us,” Dowd Jr. told the Collegian. “This is the least we could do; I wish we could do this stuff 10 times a year. It’s just so fun to give back and be involved with the community.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE