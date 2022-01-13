For the first time since December 2019, Penn State will do what countless athletic teams have since the coronavirus pandemic began — travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Due to an athletic department-wide pause by Michigan last January in light of positive test results for the SAR-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant, the Nittany Lions road trip to the Wolverine State never took place last season.

When the blue and white takes the ice Saturday, it’ll be the first time players like Jimmy Dowd Jr. suit up at Yost Ice Arena.

However, that hardly means he’s unfamiliar with the No. 4 team in the nation that beat Penn State 5-1 and 6-2 on consecutive November nights earlier in the season.

“We gave that team way too much respect the first time we played them,” Dowd Jr. said. “Just like any other game, we need to defend hard first and offense will come from that.”

Unlike Michigan, which is a game behind Minnesota for the top spot in the Big Ten, Penn State is positioned in last with a 3-9 mark in conference play which features a pair of losses to Notre Dame in their last time out, including a heartbreaking 5-4 overtime defeat.

Should the blue and white want to right the ship and earn its first conference win of the new year, it’ll need to slow down an offense paced by a pair of double-digit goal scorers in Brendan Brisson and Matty Beniers.

The duo, which has combined for 26 goals and 27 assists this year, totaled seven points between the two of them during the Wolverines’ latest shellackings of the Nittany Lions.

For defenseman and Hobey Baker nominee Clayton Phillips, it all starts with he and the other Penn State players putting the pressure on Michigan.

“We just got to keep it simple, limit the opportunities we give them and make sure they’re the ones on their heels most of the game,” Phillips said. “It’s a talented team that we’re going against, they’re high-caliber talent.”

Under Guy Gadowsky, the Nittany Lions’ program has been predicated on an offense that loves peppering the opponent’s goalie with many shots on net.

Despite being outscored in both games last time out against the Wolverines, Penn State registered more shots than its opposition.

Still, the focus on keeping the pressure on an offense has paid dividends recently for players like Dowd Jr., who had a pair of goals in the blue and white’s second loss to Notre Dame, bringing his season total to three.

“He’s really starting to get those results, playing solid defense but still getting the same offensive results,” Gadowsky said. “That’s really what we’re looking for. He’s a guy that’s been playing better with the puck but also getting the same offensive production that we love to have.”

Despite his improved offensive results, the 5-foot-9, 161-pound Dowd Jr. thinks he can still work on his defensive game.

“As a smaller defenseman, defending hard is a big thing for me,” the sophomore said. “The offense will come when I defend hard first.”

Aside from defensive players like Dowd Jr. and Phillips, goalie Oskar Autio will need to be at his best. After giving up eight goals against the Fighting Irish, Autio’s goals against average is the highest it's been all season at 2.89.

Against a Michigan squad averaging just under four goals per game, Autio has a tall task awaiting him should he want to keep his numbers down relative to last year.

Michigan coach Mel Pearson’s team is loaded with NHL talent that has given opposing goalies fits all season, yet the Wolverines are just two games above .500 in the Big Ten at 7-5.

Since playing Penn State in early November, the maize and blue has lost at least one of two games in each Big Ten series.

There’s no question the Nittany Lions are looking to keep that script intact when they venture west for their weekend series.

The likes of Dowd Jr. are excited about the opportunity and can hardly wait to see what Michigan’s 99-year-old arena has in store for them.

“It’s going to be a sick series,” Dowd Jr. said. “It’s a pretty awesome atmosphere in there, and it really makes me just want to shut them down and not have their fans say anything at all.”

