Adrenaline and cowboy hats rushed through Pegula Ice Arena as Penn State squared up with Wisconsin.

After 60 minutes, the Nittany Lions were victorious by a score of 6-1.

Senior Ture Linden faced the paint to take the first faceoff of the night, and got the puck right back just seconds later. Dishing to Danny Dzhaniyev, the Nittany Lions took the lead just 14 seconds in the match.

“Danny has done a great job winning pucks,” coach Guy Gadowsky said.

Coming back to Pegula Ice Arena after a heartbreaking series against Minnesota, the Nittany Lions were looking for a victory, a senior weekend full of goals and a bump in the rankings.

They say everything that goes around comes around, and Linden’s turn came around. After his early game assist during the first frame, he got a visit from karma and got to reap the rewards.

With Dzhaniyev on one side and Ture the other, the pair skated together toward Badger territory, looking to get past goalkeeper Jared Moe. A quick cross from No. 13 to No. 20 resulted in goal two of the night, just thirteen minutes after Penn State’s opening goal.

“We just compliment each other well. Danny’s got a lot of speed and turns over a lot of pucks,” Linden said.

With a comfortable 2-0 lead and more than half of the first period left to play, Gadowsky and his men could have relaxed. However, “relaxing” doesn’t align with the culture that Gadowsky had spent the entirety of the season building within his team.

The clash of the Nittany Lions and the Badgers gradually began to get more physical, and junior forward Christian Sarlo was the first to hit the box. Despite the momentary five-on-four play, Penn State killed the penalty, and kept the adrenaline rushing.

The Nittany Lions continued to keep the pressure up and the Badgers on their toes. A flurry of shots late in the first frame put pressure on Moe and the Wisconsin d-lines, slowly chipping away at their efficacy.

With five minutes left to play in the first frame, Penn State led in shots 12-4 and grew that margin to 17-5 by the end of the first.

Ture Linden was hungry, and wanted a second serving of the adrenaline rush that the team had created at Pegula. With just under three and a half minutes left in the first period, deja vu paid a visit. This time, teammates Ashton Calder and Jarod Crespo tag-teamed the assist to Linden, and with just four minutes left in the first, Linden had goal No. 2 under his stick.

“It’s a lot of fun to score a goal,” Calder said.

A huge first period for Linden only added to the energy that the team had exploded with on the ice, and all of their efforts paid off, going into the first intermission leading 3-0.

However, the Badgers were not giving up and were ready to put up a fight. Penn State goalkeeper Liam Souliere saw spurts of Wisconsin shots, but proudly defended his netting.

Penn State saw another trio of goals in the middle frame, and all of them came from three different skaters. Tyler Gratton struck just four minutes into the period, and soon after a flood of Penn State shots continued to wear down Moe. Teammates Xander Lamppa and Dylan Gratton found Connor McMenamin for goal five, and minutes later Simon Mack buried a sixth.

“Jimmy summed it up perfectly,” Gadowsky said. “He was, like, Simon the backdoor assassin.”

Another three-goal frame set Penn State ahead 6-0, as the roster of cool and cultured cats returned to the locker room for their final intermission of the night.

The adrenaline flood at Pegula Ice Arena only seemed to fuel the Nittany Lions. All season long Gadowsky and his squad have had the luxury of playing at a high-pace, high-energy and high-support barn. The Roar Zone has backed the team up game in and game out.

“Our crowd helped us out a lot,” Calder said.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men's hockey dominates Wisconsin to kick off final regular season series From the opening puck drop it was all Penn State in a barnburner at Pegula Ice Arena.