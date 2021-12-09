Penn State men’s hockey avoids distractions ahead of weekend series with Wisconsin

Guy Gadowsky isn’t the type to focus on moral victories in the game of hockey, but despite the season Penn State has started with, his squad can at least say it isn't last place.

That is if the Nittany Lions leave Madison, Wisconsin, with a win against the Badgers in the upcoming weekend.

It’s a battle at the bottom for two teams that, one way or another, are not having the season they had planned so far.

With high expectations entering the year after a dominant regular season campaign in the Big Ten last year, Wisconsin has dropped the ball in the 2021-22 season.

The Badgers have started the season with a 4-11-1 record — 2-6-0-1 in conference play — a dismal beginning compared to that of their 2020-21 season, where they eventually finished 20-11-1.

While Penn State did not have the best regular season last year — posting only a 10-7 record — it did make a bit of noise in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions advanced into last year’s conference tournament semifinals even after an 0-5 start to the season.

Still, Gadowsky’s squad was outclassed 4-3 in overtime, in a close battle against the regular season champions and eventual runners-up, Wisconsin.

It has now been an entire season since the two faced in the semifinals. While both teams are vastly different from what they were before, there’s no reason for this game not to be another competitive Big Ten matchup.

Mixed in with finals week in State College, the Nittany Lions are going to need to stay focused for yet another weekend of conference hockey.

“It’s a little stressful, but I think we are all managing and doing a pretty good job,” junior forward Connor MacEachern said.

Nobody in the Big Ten wants to finish last in the conference — not to say this is a goal the Nittany Lions are focused on avoiding, but sliding down another spot won’t help the blue and white go on a late-season run.

Since 2013, even with all the success Wisconsin has seen in the Big Ten lately, Penn State leads the series 21-17-3.

However, Gadowsky’s teams have seen their fair share of struggles playing at Wisconsin in the past, with the Nittany Lions dropping nine of their last 17 games in Madison.

With a full week of school and preparation ahead of the Nittany Lions, junior defenseman Kenny Johnson knows the importance of keeping his schedule tight ahead of another road trip.

“You just gotta stay ahead of it, we’re going on the road here in Wisconsin,” Johnson said. “Everyone’s focused on the weekend. I’m excited to go to Madison and have some big games.”

Fortunately for Penn State, the blue and white is heating up ahead of its upcoming pair of tilts with the Badgers.

Winning four of their last six games, it’s important for the Nittany Lions to continue this run while they can still make moves in the conference seeding.

Though Wisconsin might not be the best team the blue and white will face this season, every team in the Big Ten has talent.

For reference, four of the seven teams in the Big Ten sit within the USCHO.com Top 20 Poll — No. 3 Michigan, No. 5 Minnesota, No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 17 Ohio State, while Penn State and Michigan State sit right outside, with votes from members of the committee.

The only team that can’t claim any recognition from the NCAA rankings is Wisconsin — who has arguably played the toughest schedule of any team in the Big Ten with matchups against Michigan, No. 6 St. Cloud State, Minnesota and Notre Dame.

Wisconsin, though, has done something Penn State couldn’t even come close to doing, take down the Wolverines — the team that swept the blue and white with 5-1 and 6-2 victories in November.

Regardless of where each team now sits and how their seasons have started, there’s plenty of hockey to play and the Big Ten is too competitive to count anyone out just yet.

Much earlier in the season, Gadowsky said to tread lightly on a 6-1 nonconference start to the season while Big Ten play was still just around the corner.

“The Big Ten is just a little different,” Gadowsky said back at the start of November.

Now that the Nittany Lions are 2-6 in the Big Ten since then, Penn State is not taking a contest with the Badgers lightly.

“We know we have a big weekend ahead of us,” MacEachern said.

