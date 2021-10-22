After a solid 3-1 start to the season, Penn State had plenty of time to prepare for its contest against Niagara coming off a bye week and it showed.

Riding on the momentum of last week's dominant 5-2 victory over Canisius, the Nittany Lions continued their winning ways with 4-0 scoreline over Niagara on Thursday.

With Guy Gadowky and company improving to 4-1 on the year, winning hasn’t been unfamiliar in the young season for the blue and white.

This game gave the opportunity for the Nittany Lions to show glimpses of their full potential, playing against a weaker Niagara team.

While this certainly isn’t the team’s first triumph of the season, a few individual season milestones were met tonight.

Senior goalie Oskar Autio has seen his fair share of criticism after a subpar 2020-21 season performance and after Thursday night, the Espoo, Finland, native pitched his first shutout in nearly a year.

However, even with the recent victory swaying in Autio’s favor, garnering 23 saves on the night, it was no guarantee that he would be starting in Friday’s game versus the Purple Eagles.

Gadowsky said that sophomore goalie Liam Souliere was always going to make the start in Penn State and Niagara’s second match-up on Friday.

“Souliere deserves to start this weekend,” Gadowsky said. “Oskar did a good job, but we’re looking ahead.”

Autio wasn’t the only player to show the team something new, however; freshmen forward Ben Schoen scored the first goal of his Penn State career on Thursday night.

While Schoen is generally a smaller player than most Division I defensemen, he managed to muscle his way close to the net, and put the loose puck in the net off a rebound.

After a little bit of confusion and a quick review, the score counted.

“We were on the bench, we didn’t know what they were gonna call,” sophomore defenseman Christian Berger said. “It’s definitely not the way you’d want to score your first goal, waiting to see if it counts, but he loved it.”

Though personal statistics aren’t necessarily something that many of the players and coaches take note of, it was a sigh of relief at the end of the day for Shoen.

“It definitely takes a weight off your shoulders,” junior forward Kevin Wall said. “He was itching for one, so I’m happy that he got it early.”

Wall also shined bright for the Nittany Lions on Thursday, scoring two goals and adding to his total to make it four on the season.

Sophomore forward Ben Copeland registered his third point of the year, assisting Wall’s shot to open up the scoring.

“It’s always nice getting the first [goal]. We preach starting the fight,” Wall said. “Copeland is an incredible skater, he’s fast and he’ll find you.”

In a day full of firsts for the blue and white, the focus now is avoiding complacency and its second loss of the season in the second leg of the series on Friday.

The Purple Eagles are the last opponent that stands between No. 6 North Dakota and Penn State on Oct. 30, and the thought of facing the ranked side is on some of the players’ minds.

“We play great tomorrow, we take that into Saturday [versus North Dakota],” Berger said.

Even in a shutout, Guy Gadowsky’s attention remains on the next opponent. Taking it day by day has been critical to the team’s success.

“If we come out tomorrow how we did in the third, we are going to be in big, big trouble,” Gadowsky said. “The good news is, we didn’t lose the game and hopefully we learned a lesson.”

