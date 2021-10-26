Penn State’s first road game will be against its most difficult opponent to date.

The blue and white will face off against North Dakota in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game on Saturday.

North Dakota, a storied program in college hockey, is 4-2 on the season with both of its losses coming to ranked opponents.

The Nittany Lions, who have faced considerably less daunting competition, sit at 5-1 on the year.

Both teams have faced, and swept Niagara University, with the results being identical but flipped.

The blue and white knocked off the Purple Eagles 4-0 in their first matchup and 6-2 in the second, while North Dakota did the opposite, topping Niagara 6-2 on Oct. 8 and 4-0 on Oct. 9.

While the solid start is encouraging for the Nittany Lions, USCHO rankings suggest that there may still be a major disparity in skill level between the two programs.

Penn State remains unranked while North Dakota sits at No. 6 in the country.

This disparity is something the players and coaches try to ignore, though, several members of the team said.

Guy Gadowsky said his team is focused on itself, despite recognizing the prowess of North Dakota’s hockey program.

“Our mindset is not going to change in preparation, but we'll know a little bit about North Dakota,” Gadowsky said. “It's going to be all about us and the factors are going to be the same.”

Senior goaltender Oskar Autio said the blue and white is approaching this game like any other.

“I think we're looking at this weekend, like every other weekend,” Autio said. “We're going into every weekend trying to get two wins, and in this case one win. So I don't think it changes just because of their ranking.”

For the first time this year both teams will only play one game against an opponent because of the special occasion.

The green and white is an eight-time national champion with its last title coming in 2016.

Comparatively, the Nittany Lions are only in their 10th season at the Division I level — all of them under Gadowsky.

This does not seem to phase Penn State players, though, specifically Autio, who says he’s looking forward to facing off against the Fighting Hawks despite the tough matchup.

“You know, I'm really excited. It's a great experience for everyone,” Autio said. “It's a great challenge for us, but I think we're all really excited to fly out there and see a new city, new environment and also a new team.”

The Nittany Lions and Fighting Hawks will play for the first time ever with the game taking place in Nashville, Tennessee.

This means the blue and white’s first road game will most likely be in front of a neutral crowd, because of the neutral site.

Gadowsky hammered home that he does not expect his team to approach things differently than it usually does, despite the change in scenery.

“We look at the next game on the schedule, period. That's what we've always done,” Gadowsky said. “We approach the week leading up to it two ways. One, on what we have to improve on from the week before, then what we have to do, in specific about the upcoming opponent.”

As of right now, Penn State’s win percentage is equal to that of three squads residing in the top 20 — including its Big Ten foe Michigan.

A win for the Nittany Lions, in all likelihood, would propel them into the top 20 of USCHO’s rankings for the first time this season.

“At the end of the day it's another hockey game for us,” Autio said. “I think we’re trying to do our thing and get a win.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE