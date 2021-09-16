It seems Tim Doherty made a good first impression at the next level.

The former Penn State forward, who transferred to University Park for the 2020-21 campaign after three years at Maine, has re-signed with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, who are the Pittsburgh Penguins’ affiliate.

Doherty began his professional career with the Allen Americans and then traded in his jersey for one from the Nailers.

In 14 games with Wheeling, Doherty had seven goals and two assists. Last season for Penn State, the Portsmouth, Rhode Island, native was third on the squad in points with 18.

Nailers head coach Derek Army called Doherty a “great fit” in their locker room during his initial season of professional hockey in West Virginia.

“He has a knack for scoring, and we are excited to see him come in this season, after seeing what this league is like, and having a full offseason to prepare himself,” Army said.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE