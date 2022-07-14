A former Penn Stater signed to an NHL team on Thursday.

Alex Limoges, a forward for the Nittany Lions from 2017 to 2021, signed to the Winnipeg Jets on a one-year, entry-level contract.

Limoges is the blue and white’s all-time leader in points per game, averaging 0.98 points throughout his career. The Winchester, Virginia, native spent last season with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL after graduating.

Limoges will now travel to Canada and play in the world’s most prestigious hockey league in 2022.

