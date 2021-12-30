You are the owner of this article.
Penn State men’s hockey adds last-minute game to its schedule after coronavirus cancellation

Men's Ice Hockey vs. Michigan State McLane Possession

Penn State forward Chase McLane (17) breaks towards the Michigan State goal during the Penn State Men's Ice Hockey Game vs. Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State was defeated 4-3 against Michigan State. 

 Regan Gross

Penn State filled a gap in its schedule Thursday evening.

The Nittany Lions will kick off the new year with a matchup against Army in West Point, New York.

This newly scheduled game comes after Maine pulled out of its series with the blue and white, due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

The New Year’s Day face-off will mark the first time the two squads have faced off since 2013, when the Nittany Lions beat the Black Knights 4-1 in Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State sports a 11-8 record so far on the season and is coming off an overtime road victory over Wisconsin.

