Penn State men’s hockey adds last-minute game to its schedule after coronavirus cancellation

Penn State filled a gap in its schedule Thursday evening.

The Nittany Lions will kick off the new year with a matchup against Army in West Point, New York.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨Penn State set to travel to Army West Point on Saturday, January 1 for a single contest against the Black Knights!Puck drop is slated for 5:05 p.m. and will be streaming on https://t.co/vvsK0U8nEL!#WeAre #HockeyValleyRead ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/key7XcqhTD — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) December 30, 2021

This newly scheduled game comes after Maine pulled out of its series with the blue and white, due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

The New Year’s Day face-off will mark the first time the two squads have faced off since 2013, when the Nittany Lions beat the Black Knights 4-1 in Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State sports a 11-8 record so far on the season and is coming off an overtime road victory over Wisconsin.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE