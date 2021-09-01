After an out-of-character season in 2020 for Guy Gadowsky and Penn State, finishing 10-12 overall, the expectations are going to be high coming into the winter season.

Although the 2020 season was more unusual than what Penn State has been used to, there is plenty of room for a rebound after the release of a 35-game season schedule on Monday.

With a fresh start ahead of the Nittany Lions, these are the matchups to watch out for this winter.

North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Few teams have garnered as much respect nationally as North Dakota in the last few decades. Having won two national championships in 2000 and 2016, as well as making 11 Frozen Four appearances since 1997, Penn State will have its hands full with this matchup on Oct. 30.

That success for the Fighting Hawks carried into last season, as North Dakota was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament before it was upset by Minnesota Duluth.

A win against the Fighting Hawks would be monumental for Gadowsky, as defeating North Dakota would automatically place Penn State in the conversation with the best teams in the country.

This is the first time these two programs will be competing in school history, however, maybe a Penn State win could lead to more matchups against North Dakota in the future.

This game, though not a conference matchup, is a must-win for the Nittany Lions.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

One of the many games on Penn State's schedule — that will face the Nittany Lions four times this winter — is a long-awaited rematch against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

With two series against the Golden Gophers on Nov. 19-20 and Feb. 18-19, home and away, Penn State will have plenty of opportunities for revenge after its last matchup was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Last season, the Gophers finished with a 2-0 sweep against the Nittany Lions due to the cancellation of their second series. On the receiving end of that cancellation, Penn State did not get an opportunity to host Minnesota.

However, the circumstances of last season do not discredit the recent success of the Gophers program, as they finished with the second-best record in the Big Ten in 2020, only behind Wisconsin.

Going into the NCAA tournament last season, Minnesota was the No. 3 overall team in the country, finishing with a 24-7 overall record, but was upset in the second round.

Look for Minnesota to seek its own sort of redemption after a disappointing end to a strong 2020-21 season: Expect a hard-fought match between two programs looking to improve upon the results of last year.

Wisconsin Badgers

Arguably the strongest team among the Big Ten competitors on Penn State’s schedule, the Badgers finished 17-6-1 in conference play last season.

In last season’s four-game series between Penn State and Wisconsin, the blue and white managed to steal only one game, going 1-3 against the Badgers.

Wisconsin was the fourth overall seed of last season’s NCAA tournament but was upset in the first round to Bemidji State.

Though Wisconsin boasted three All-Americans last season, none will be returning for the 2021 season. This may level the playing field for the Nittany Lions against the Badgers this year.

This year, Penn State will face Wisconsin on Dec. 10-11 and Jan. 21-22 home and away. If the Nittany Lions can improve upon last season’s record against the Badgers, it will be an accomplishment on its own.

Honorable Mentions: LIU, Michigan and Ohio State

While the aforementioned programs are the teams that may garner the most interest in terms of matchups for the Nittany Lions, there are still plenty of games that should be mentioned for the 2021-22 season.

The Nittany Lions open their season on Oct. 3-4 against the LIU Sharks. While LIU may not be the strongest program on Penn State’s radar, it will certainly be important to start off hot against one of the weaker teams on schedule.

Michigan was certainly not a powerhouse last season, but it continues to be a consistent rival of Penn State across all sports.

Last season, they split the season series before their final two games were canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Nittany Lions will face the Wolverines on Nov. 11-12 and Jan. 14-15 at home and away.

Ohio State, another rival of Penn State, struggled last year due to the unusual circumstances brought on by the coronavirus. Like Michigan, Ohio State split the season series with the Nittany Lions, before having their second round of games canceled later that winter.

Expect a strong matchup on Nov. 5-6 and Jan. 28-29 as both programs are looking to rebound after disappointing 2020-21 campaigns.

