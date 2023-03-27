ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Paul DeNaples doesn’t often show emotion while talking to the media after losses, but following his team’s defeat to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament, the captain fought back tears as he sat and spoke to reporters in the PPL Center media room.

The difference between this loss and others for DeNaples is this was his last.

After five years and 172 games, the program’s all-time leader in plus-minus skated in his last game in the blue and white.

What likely made the loss tougher on DeNaples and company was the stakes and the environment it came in.

Against a bitter rival, and with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line, Penn State fumbled a late 1-0 lead in regulation before later surrendering the game-winning tally in overtime — in what was essentially a home game in Allentown.

Rather than captaining the first Frozen Four team in program history, the longtime Nittany Lion will have to watch the games from home.

Ultimately though, DeNaples’ legacy is so much more than the 2-1 loss that ended it.

“There's a lot of leaders that are really, really good when things are going well — really good. And then there’s very few leaders that are awesome leaders when things aren’t, and they’re comfortable to step up and do the things no one wants to do,” Guy Gadowsky said. “We will… always forever remember Paul for doing the really, really, really hard stuff.”

While he’s been Penn State’s ironman since stepping on campus in 2018, never failing to suit up for Penn State while setting the program record for games played, DeNaples made his biggest impact in the locker room.

Over the course of the past two seasons, Gadowsky has often credited DeNaples’ leadership for the team reestablishing a strong culture in Hockey Valley.

Anyone who’s heard the blue and white head coach speak over the past pair of seasons knows just how important that shift in culture was in his eyes for the program to get back on track.

One part of that culture flourishing is everyone buying into what Gadowsky and his staff teach year in and year out.

It’s clear that DeNaples bought in, and it’s hard not to recognize that dedication to the message is a large reason why Penn State surpassed preseason expectations in back-to-back seasons.

“If you aren’t pulling the right way to bring the culture up… we don’t want you around here,” DeNaples said. “It’s come a long way in the last two years. There’s obviously always room for improvement, but it’s honestly what makes this place so special.”

A strong relationship with his coach of five years contributes to the defenseman’s willingness to focus so heavily on what Gadowsky preaches.

That bond, the Pennsylvanian mentioned, is one that stretches far beyond the rink.

“That guy’s the man,” DeNaples told The Daily Collegian. “Forget hockey — he’s helped me grow as a person a lot. And he’s someone I’m going to keep in touch with as long as I can.”

DeNaples spoke with similar admiration when talking about the current senior class, including players like forwards Connor MacEachern and Tyler Gratton.

“They’re going to be in my wedding, and I’m going to be in their weddings. That’s how much they mean to me,” DeNaples said. “I wasn't originally part of their class but was always close with them. And it's been incredible being able to go out there every weekend and play with them.”

For now, it’s unclear what any of those seniors will do, with all of them having an extra year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s coronavirus rules. But regardless of whether they decide to return to Penn State, it’s clear the team’s 2023-24 leadership group will have big shoes to fill.

In the team’s brief Division I history, it’s hard to find players more important and dedicated to the blue and white than DeNaples.

Following his final contest with Penn State, DeNaples spoke on what it meant to lead the blue and white over the past pair of seasons.

"I don’t know if I’m going to be able to get through this, but it's an honor," DeNaples said as he wiped tears from his face with a towel around his neck. "I'm extremely lucky to have been the captain of an incredible program."

