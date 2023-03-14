As Penn State awaits its potential NCAA Tournament draw, two players were honored for their regular-season play.

Blue and white seniors Kevin Wall and Connor MacEachern have both been named to the All-Big Ten honorable mentions.

Senior classmates @kevinwall24 and @CMacEachern_ have been named All-B1G honorable mention selections!!For Wall is marks his second consecutive all conference nod, the first in the career for MacEachern!!#WeAre #HockeyValleyRead ➡️ https://t.co/7oEFKrEnMj pic.twitter.com/ZmgTNW1dhW — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) March 14, 2023

Wall’s 2022-23 campaign saw him lead the Nittany Lions in goals for the second consecutive year, finding the back of the net 16 times. He also led the team in total points with 29.

MacEachern, a fellow fourth-year player and alternate captain, also produced at a high level, accumulating 24 points.

