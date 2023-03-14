Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Minnesota, Kevin Wall

Forward Kevin Wall (23) on the ice during the Men's Hockey game against Minnesota at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost 3-2.

 Tyler Mantz

As Penn State awaits its potential NCAA Tournament draw, two players were honored for their regular-season play.

Blue and white seniors Kevin Wall and Connor MacEachern have both been named to the All-Big Ten honorable mentions.

Wall’s 2022-23 campaign saw him lead the Nittany Lions in goals for the second consecutive year, finding the back of the net 16 times. He also led the team in total points with 29.

MacEachern, a fellow fourth-year player and alternate captain, also produced at a high level, accumulating 24 points.

