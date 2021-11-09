Ohio State has given Penn State its fair share of troubles over the last few decades.

Before this past weekend, the Buckeyes boasted a 17-13 record against the Nittany Lions. Now, the scarlet and grey improves to 19 wins, thanks to a pair of emphatic victories in the programs’ most recent series.

Coming into the matchup, Penn State seemed to be making a case for one of college hockey’s best teams.

Averaging 37.8 shots per game and riding high following a 6-4 victory against North Dakota, the blue and white’s high-volume attack was the squad’s bread and butter going into the series in Columbus.

However, Ohio State did a solid job spoiling some of the high expectations that may have been headed the Nittany Lions way.

The Buckeyes thwarted Penn State’s tempo early, holding the unit to 10 or fewer shots in the first period of both contests.

While it’s easy to think the blue and white started off as the hotter squad, scoring the opening goal on Friday and Saturday, Ohio State played much more compact defensively, and the Nittany Lions early lead bore zero fruits in the long run.

“We were really committed to getting to the net and credit to [Ohio State] for keeping up,” Guy Gadowsky said. “But I think we can be a lot hungrier in the paint than we were last weekend.”

Though the blue and white’s offense wasn’t as potent as it could be, it was the Buckeyes defensive resilience that imposed its will on Gadowsky’s players.

“We didn’t play as fast as they did,” Gadowsky said. “There just wasn’t a lot of room.”

Penn State clung to its lead through the first two periods of each game over the weekend, but it just seemed to run out of the gas toward the final periods.

In the Buckeyes’ 5-2 and 3-1 victories, seven of their goals were scored in third periods of the two games, and Gadowsky said his team did not play to its full ability.

“Part of it is just team aspects, some of it is just personal commitment, mental toughness,” Gadowsky said.

In truth, not much went particularly well for the Nittany Lions against Ohio State.

Though the offense and defense are in need of necessary improvements going into the start of a major head-to-head against No. 2 Michigan on Thursday, the team had little to say in spite of its goalies’ performances this weekend.

Splitting starts for the third time this season, this time at the hands of an illness sidelining senior goalie Oskar Autio, neither sophomore goalie Liam Souliere nor Autio had displays in net to brag about.

Despite letting in a combined eight goals in two games, no blame was placed on either of the netminders.

“We’re confident in the goalies we have, we know they got our back, and we got theirs,” sophomore defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. said. “They’re both unbelievable goalies, and they are here for a reason.”

While Autio’s night between the pipes went better on the box score than that of Souliere’s, Gadowsky said it was still unclear who will appear in the crease when the Nittany Lions host the Wolverines.

Even after being handily defeated by a conference opponent, this is not the first, nor the last time the Nittany Lions will be in this position.

The team may have been limited in every aspect by the Buckeyes, but it isn’t time for Gadowsky to hit the panic button just yet.

Whatever the future entails for the blue and white, there’s reasonable doubt that any major stylistic changes will be made to the way it plays — even against the best team in the conference.

“There’s nothing systematically we need to change; I think we need to bear down,” junior forward Conor McMenamin said. “We will fix that against Michigan.”

