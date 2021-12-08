You are the owner of this article.
Oskar Autio named candidate for Senior CLASS Award for Penn State men's hockey

Men's Hockey vs Notre Dame, Autio (35)_2

Oskar Autio (35) makes a glove save during the men's hockey game against Notre Dame at the Pegula Ice Arena on Dec. 7, 2018. The No. 9 Nittany Lions were defeated by the No. 5 Fighting Irish, 5-4.

 Ken Minamoto

One Penn Stater was named a candidate for a prestigious nation-wide award Wednesday.

Senior goaltender Oskar Autio became the sixth Penn State hockey player to be nominated for the Senior CLASS Award.

The award is presented annually to a senior who exudes leadership qualities while also performing well on the field, in the classroom and in their community.

Autio has been the blue and white's primary goaltender during the 2021-22 season, playing 12 of a possible 17 games.

The veteran netminder could gather his third straight start Friday when Penn State travels to Madison to take on Wisconsin.

