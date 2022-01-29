Coming off of three straight victories and an upset of the No. 12 team in the country, the fans in Pegula Ice Arena may have expected another thrilling game between Ohio State and Penn State.

Taking down the Buckeyes in their first shootout game of the season, the Nittany Lions had an opportunity to exact full revenge on a team that dominated them earlier this season.

Unfortunately for Guy Gadowksy’s team, Ohio State would prove too much for the blue and white on the second night of the series, taking care of business 6-0 with ease.

Neither team could find its groove to start the game, with the score square at zero for much of the first period, it wasn’t until the 7:50 mark that either team would light the lamp.

Ohio State took the 1-0 lead off of a long shot deflected into senior goalie Oskar Autio’s net, but the Buckeyes’ second goal wouldn’t be as lucky, the puck slotted in at point-blank range with just over two minutes remaining in the period.

Down 2-0 to open period two, the Buckeyes quickly tacked on another two goals extending its lead to four just past the halfway point of regulation.

The third and final period didn't offer better fortune for Gadowsky’s squad. Ohio State added another two goals to the scoring party, cementing victory by a six-goal margin.

Autio disappoints

It’s been a story all season long, especially as of late, for who will start in between the crease each game.

Friday night, sophomore goalie Liam Souliere got the call, who in his seventh start of the season made 28 saves and two major stops in the shootout.

Despite the poise displayed by the sophomore in Game 1, Gadowsky called on the senior, Autio, in Saturday’s rematch — his 20th start of the season.

For Gadowsky, who’s had confidence in both goalies all season, might have made his decision in the future a little easier.

Autio let in four quick goals in the first 33 minutes of regulation, and although the first of which may not have been his fault, he was letting in shots Souliere had saved the night before.

After Ohio State’s sixth of the night, Autio’s time had come, with freshman goalie Doug Dorr finishing the last five minutes.

Saturday’s result might be an indication of what’s to come for the Penn State netminder, with Souliere starting to seem more and more viable as the first option.

The stats lie

Despite leading the game in shots 47-27 and power-play opportunities 4-3, Penn State struggled to take advantage of the scarlet and gray defense on the attack.

The team wasn’t ever able to connect on all levels, with the exception of a few times offensively. The players rarely found rhythm in their buildup toward the Ohio State net.

Jakub Dobeš, Ohio State’s stud freshman netminder, added another great game to his resume, making 47 saves on the night.

Penn State took as many shots as it could this time around, but Ohio State was fine with it, letting one of the best goalies in the country put on a clinic to help bring his team to victory.

While Gadowsky’s philosophy isn’t likely to change any time soon, Saturday made it clear that quantity doesn’t always mean quality.

No stars from Penn State

Saturday’s performance was definitely one Penn State might want to forget about.

While there were moments where the Nittany Lions put some pressure on the Buckeyes, never was there a time the game was in jeopardy for Ohio State.

Sophomore forward Chase McLane was solid on the face-off, winning 12of 18 puck drops, and junior forward Kevin Wall came close to scoring a multitude of moments but couldn’t get it done — he shot seven times on the night.

There may have been a handful of decent efforts from the blue and white’s side, but nobody in blue and white played up to the Big Ten standard in Saturday’s contest.

