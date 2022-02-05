Despite major changes to its lineup, Penn State couldn’t find the back of the net Saturday night.

The blue and white fell to Notre Dame 3-0 in South Bend, dropping its fourth and final game against the Irish this season.

Freshman forward Tyler Carpenter scored the first goal of his career for Notre Dame to open the scoring in the first period.

The blue and white gave up a second goal in the second frame to junior forward Jesse Lansdell, his sixth of the year before Notre Dame nailed an empty cage late in the third to put the proverbial nail in the coffin.

The Nittany Lions failed to score for just the second time all season, but both instances have come within the last three games.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s 3-0 loss.

Schoen stuck in box

An inaugural trip to South Bend was not kind to one Penn Stater.

Freshman forward Ben Schoen committed four penalties in two games against Notre Dame, including two in Saturday’s game.

The youngster now leads the team in total penalties, breaking his tie with teammate Kenny Johnson.

Schoen’s struggles came just a few games after the first-year looked like he had finally found his footing for the blue and white.

After failing to register a point in Saturday’s loss, the freshman saw his pointless streak extended to three games.

Stats tell truth

In each head-to-head matchup with the Nittany Lions, Notre Dame found the back of the net first.

In total, the Fighting Irish outscored 19-8 across four matchups with the blue and white.

This stat, among others, showed why the No. 13 Irish are so highly ranked this season.

Notre Dame is ranked as the country’s eighth-best scoring defense and the seventh-best scoring offense.

The Nittany Lions also failed to score once on the power play when facing off against Notre Dame in South Bend, going 0-for-4 against the country’s top penalty kill.

Bischel bullies

Notre Dame’s netminder played a big role in the team’s sweep of Penn State.

Junior Ryan Bischel stopped all 35 shots he faced in Saturday night’s shutout of the Nittany Lions.

Bischel also started in the team’s 7-2 beatdown the night before, stopping 32 of 34 shots.

The goaltender gathered the second shutout of the season for Notre Dame, with his first coming in a win over Niagara.

