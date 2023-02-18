While THON Weekend may have kickstarted on Friday, Minnesota wasn’t in a particularly giving mood.

Friday’s contest between No. 7 Penn State and No. 2 Minnesota presented the Nittany Lions with an opportunity to make headway within the Big Ten standings following a late-season bye week.

Yet, this opportunity slipped through the cracks for Penn State, as the home team fell to the Golden Gophers, 7-2.

The lopsided affair added another feather in Minnesota’s cap ahead of the postseason, but during the early stages of the game it seemed things might go in a different direction.

The first period saw Penn State gain several chances to strike first against its formidable opponent, only to fail to follow through.

The opening six minutes saw the Nittany Lions zoom around the ice and bring the fight to Minnesota’s doorstep. Multiple odd-man rushes were generated, but errant passes and spiraling shots wide of the net caused Penn State to go unrewarded for its solid offensive setup.

“We had chances to change the momentum, and the biggest way to do that is score a goal,” Guy Gadowsky said. “It didn’t happen, but the momentum had to be changed because we weren’t playing the right way.”

After these early looks didn’t translate on the scoreboard, Penn State soon found itself down when Minnesota freshman Connor Kurth caught a rebound and soured the puck past junior goalie Liam Souliere to give the visitors the lead just under seven minutes into the contest.

After Gadowsky’s players had controlled much of the tempo from the jump, the sudden score from Minnesota was a slap in the face toward its conference rival. Rather than slap back, Penn State soon slipped away from its early pace.

By the end of the first period, Minnesota drew much closer with the Nittany Lions when it came to generating strong shot opportunities. This translated late in this section, when the Golden Gophers’ standout freshman Jimmy Snuggerud zipped the puck past Souliere in the bottom corner of the net to extend the early lead.

While the blue and white were down a pair of scores, on paper there was no reason they couldn’t find a way to battle back. Yet, Gadowksy said he already saw signs of desperation after one period of play.

“We were not prepared to play our game, I have to take the brunt of that, but we also had leaders that weren’t prepared to play the right way either,” Gadowsky said. “It snowballed pretty quickly, so we weren’t at all happy with the first period.”

When the middle frame kicked off, Minnesota struck again 39 seconds in thanks to a goal from sophomore Matthew Knies. All of a sudden, the Big Ten’s top team had truly seized the momentum, if it hadn’t already.

The remainder of the second period was nightmarish for the Nittany Lions. Four more goals were rattled off by the Golden Gophers in the ensuing 19 minutes of action.

One particular dent toward Penn State’s comeback efforts was the skirmish that led to a pair of penalties, including a five-minute major against senior Ture Linden. This created a brief 5-on-3 advantage for Minnesota, and the Big Ten kings capitalized with a power-play goal.

However, there were still some chances for the Nittany Lions to strike back —- they just repeatedly came up short.

Despite winning 59% of faceoffs on the evening, while additionally totaling four power play chances following Golden Gopher penalties, there was little success to point to for the Penn State offense.

One bright spot was when junior Christian Sarlo finally broke his squad’s scoring drought with under eight minutes left in the second period, causing the Pegula Ice Arena crowd to come unglued despite a demoralizing deficit.

Sarlo said after the game that the reason there weren't more moments like his goal was the team’s inability to stay polished after the first period.

“We had a couple more turnovers than we would’ve liked,” Sarlo said. “We had some chances that we just weren’t able to capitalize on, and a couple mistakes that led to goals for them. I don’t think we did a good job responding the whole game.”

Sarlo, along with graduate student Ashton Calder, were responsible for the lone scores on the night for the Nittany Lions. Calder’s goal proved to be the only score in a mostly uneventful third period that saw Penn State limit the Golden Gophers to only five shot attempts.

However, the damage had already been done. Penn State left the ice suffering a five-goal defeat in a huge game it had two weeks of preparation for.

Now facing a quick turnaround before taking the ice against the Golden Gophers once more on Saturday, the No. 7 team in the nation will need to bounce back quickly. Ahead of this matchup, Sarlo said the chance to earn immediate payback can re-energize the team.

“That’s the beauty of college hockey, we get to go right back at it against the same guys in 24 hours,” Sarlo said. “We know what we have to do better tomorrow, it’s just extra motivation to make sure we do.”

