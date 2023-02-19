Saturday looked prime for Penn State to earn its second win over Minnesota this season, but a last-minute score in the third period and game-winning goal in overtime proved otherwise.

Sophomore forward Matthew Knies potted the final two scores in the Golden Gophers’ 3-2 win over the blue and white. Knies scored the equalizer with just 48 seconds remaining in the third period before firing off a one-timer from the high slot in 3-on-3 overtime hockey.

Before the Nittany Lions defense caved at the resurgence of a high-powered Minnesota attack, it was in control of the contest for much of the night.

From scoring on its first shot of the game to a stout performance from junior goaltender Liam Souliere, Penn State was a different unit in the series finale after losing a barnburner the night before.

Though the blue and white stumbled in the final minutes of regulation and in overtime, Guy Gadowsky was impressed by his group's performance against “absolutely the best team in the nation.”

“Tonight, I thought our team was prepared to play our game — and I thought we did,” the 11th-year coach said. “Night and day difference in terms of our performance yesterday to today.”

Penn State did pick up one point in the Big Ten standings with the overtime loss, but Gadowsky and the rest of the blue and white know that they let an additional two points slip away from them in a tightly contested race to the conference tournament.

With many takeaways from their third overtime loss of the season, Gadowsky hopes a specific one resonates with the Nittany Lions: when they play to their identity, they can compete with any team in the country.

“I hope that what we take from this [loss] is that when we’re prepared to play our game that we can play with anybody in the nation,” the blue and white coach said.

On the other hand, Penn State’s captain took the loss a bit harder than his coach. Fifth-year senior defenseman Paul DeNaples was glad with his team’s ability to fix the mistakes that plagued them in Friday’s 7-2 loss — specifically on the penalty kill — but admitted this team is far from playing its best hockey.

“It was a good bounce back from yesterday, but obviously we didn’t win the game,” DeNaples said. “We gotta get back to work.”

With one series left on the docket for the Nittany Lions, they’ll have one final opportunity to climb up the Big Ten standings with just five points separating them from second-seeded Michigan.

Currently tied for fifth in the conference with Notre Dame at 31 points, Penn State is in control of its own destiny. With six points up for grabs against last-place Wisconsin in the final series of the regular season, the blue and white can make a last-second push up the Big Ten totem pole in search of its first home playoff series since 2019.

The Nittany Lions will welcome the Badgers to Pegula Ice Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday before finishing the season at 5 p.m. on Saturday where the blue and white seniors will be honored for their time on the ice in Happy Valley.

“This past month of hockey hasn’t been very indicative of the team we were or the team we’re gonna become in the playoffs,” DeNaples said. “I’m not worried about any one of those things. I know we’re gonna turn it around.”

