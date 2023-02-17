Coming off a bye week, Penn State battled Minnesota at home on Friday, the first of four straight home games that will conclude the season.

Back in November, 2022 when the Golden Gophers hosted the Nittany Lions in Minneapolis, the two teams split the series. Penn State took Game 1 by a score of 4-2, and Minnesota won Game 2 3-1.

The blue and white was blown out of its own building in a 7-2 loss to start the series.

“We just didn't come out playing our game,” Forward Christian Sarlo said.

Expected to be a shot-heavy game, Penn State starting goalie Liam Souliere has had success against the Gophers. During their last series, Souliere posted a .9335 save percentage, while Minnesota goalie Justen Close boasted a .870 save percentage.

Both teams rank top 10 nationally in goals scored per game. While Minnesota sits ranked second, Penn State rounds out the top 10, sitting in 10th.

With both teams now ranked, the battle on the ice would be one of strength, sophistication and grit.

After the puck drop, Minnesota wasted no time attacking between the pipes. The first shot of the game came from Golden Gopher Jimmy Snuggerud. In response, Penn State’s Chase McLane took his shot at Close.

Minnesota found the back netting first, just under seven minutes into the contest. Freshman Connor Kurth scored off of a quick pass in front of the crease from teammates Brody Lamb and Aaron Huglen.

Both teams sat side-by-side in shots taken at the halfway point of Period 1. Both with seven shots apiece, Penn State also had been given a duo of odd-man rushes but was unable to capitalize.

With less than two minutes left in the first, the Gophers struck again. Snuggerud, assisted by teammate Matthew Knies, sealed the deal to put Minnesota up by two.

This season, Knies and Snuggerud combine for 71 points, sitting first and third for team points. Teammate Logan Cooley holds 38 and proved to be a tough competitor against the Nittany Lions.

After the first intermission, Knies stuck less than a minute in. Cooley and Jackson LaCombe set up their fellow Gopher, increasing the lead early. Less than three minutes later, Minnesota’s Ryan Johnson further extended the team’s lead, going unassisted on goal number four of the match.

“We weren’t prepared to do the things we had to do,” Guy Gadowsky said.

Penn State pulled Souliere from the net and freshman Noah Grannan took his position between the pipes.

Snuggerud found goal number five of the night, as Penn State played 3-on-5 after a series of altercations left Penn State’s Ture Linden and Carter Schade.

Just minutes later LaCombe found success, assisted by Cooley.

Sarlo found the first goal for Penn State with under six minutes left in the second period. Assisted by Jimmy Dowd Jr. and Tyler Paquette, the trio put the Nittany Lions on the board.

Cooley and LaCombe combined for goal seven for Minnesota, with under four left in the second period.

With ten minutes left in the final period, Close gave up his spot in net and Owen Bartoszkiewicz held down the Golden Gophers net.

Ashton Calder broke the silence for Penn State, finding goal two for the Nittany Lions.

Despite the strong efforts from the Penn State roster, the game ended with Minnesota taking the win, 7-2.

“There’s one more night," Gadowsky said.

