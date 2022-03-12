Penn State fell just short of a remarkable upset against No. 2 Minnesota on Friday.

The Golden Gophers downed the Nittany Lions in a 3-2 defeat to knock Guy Gadowsky and company out of the Big Ten Tournament just a game short of the finals.

After a fairly even opening 20 minutes, Minnesota carried a 1-0 advantage into the locker room.

Fresh off an Olympic journey in Beijing, Ben Meyers redirected a shot past sophomore goaltender Liam Souliere to give the Golden Gophers the early advantage.

Both teams would cash in on the man advantage in the middle period. Jackson LaCombe launched a shot from the point that squeaked through bodies in front of Souliere to put the Gophers up a pair.

The Nittany Lions answered on a breakaway goal from sophomore Tyler Paquette to cut the deficit in half and spark the Nittany Lions back to life with his 11th goal of the season.

In the closing stages of the period, freshman Dylan Lugris redirected a shot over the left shoulder of Minnesota goaltender Justen Close to get the game even.

Deadlocked at 2-2 entering the third period, neither team batted an eye. In the closing minutes of regulation, captain Sammy Walker potted home the go-ahead goal to put the Gophers up 3-2.

It is the first time that Minnesota has defeated the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Tournament. Penn State found victory in the previous three matchups in the playoffs.

Here are three key takeaways from the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Traffic in front

An issue that has plagued Penn State all season has been its inability to get bodies in front of the opponent’s goaltender in the offensive zone.

Shots from the perimeter have been common from the blue and white, and that trend continued early on in the matchup against the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota tallied nine blocked shots in the opening period of play, yet the Nittany Lions still managed to land 12 shots on junior netminder Close.

The Golden Gophers used net-front presence to their advantage. The first two goals for the home squad were successful because of the men in front of Souliere.

Meyers’ redirection on the doorstep and LaCombe’s wrister from the point with two Gophers in front proved to set the tone for the Minnesota attacking plan against a confident Souliere.

The Golden Gophers ended the contest with 18 blocked shots compared to the Nittany Lions 7.

Lugris the rookie

After joining the Penn State squad during the winter break, Lugris has endured an up-and-down ride.

Lugris scored his only goal of the regular season in his first game against Army in West Point. Fast forward to the postseason, and he has been lights out for the blue and white.

The Buffalo, New York, native has three goals in Penn State’s four postseason games in 2022. All three of those goals have come in the team’s last three games.

During his regular-season stint, there were moments where the game felt too fast for the right winger. That narrative has completely shifted.

His impact on a line with Connor MacEachern and Connor McMenamin for the playoff push can’t be overshadowed, and a more complete 200-foot game has asserted Lugris as a solid addition to the lineup.

Special teams at a premium

The officials let both sides play with a championship game berth on the line Saturday. Each side benefited from a single power-play opportunity.

Minnesota got its chance on a clean sheet of ice to start the second period. A tripping call on the Nittany Lions allowed the Golden Gophers the extra-man chance.

For a club that has a 18.3% power play success rate, Minnesota got traffic in front of Souliere and made his job difficult. LaCombe’s tally provided a two-goal lead that almost felt too steep for the blue and white.

Penn State’s lone chance on the man advantage came in the waning stages of the middle frame. After being unsuccessful at getting screens in front of Close, Lugris found space.

Positioned in the high slot, Lugris tipped an intentionally-wide shot to erase the rest of the deficit and pull even with Minnesota.

The No. 2-ranked team in the country came into the contest posting an 86.8% penalty kill.

