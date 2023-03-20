Despite a Big Ten Tournament defeat, the curtains haven’t closed on Penn State’s season just yet.

The Nittany Lions’ regular-season performance secured them a trip to the NCAA Tournament, where they’ll receive the opportunity to begin again and continue chasing postseason glory during an opening-round matchup with Michigan Tech.

In order to fulfill its goals, Penn State must adapt quickly, as nearly its entire roster has never taken the ice for an NCAA Tournament game.

However, this wouldn’t have been the case had the 2019-20 season not been disrupted. Six members of this year’s senior class were part of that team, which qualified for the dance before its cancellation due to the coronavirus.

Three years later, Guy Gadowsky said seeing the outgoing group finally reach the biggest stage in college hockey is “a little sweet.”

“That was a team we were really excited to see what they could do, but it didn’t happen,” Gadowsky said. “I couldn’t be happier for this team specifically, it’s a little bit of a redemption for everybody.”

This chance for redemption also applies to Penn State’s current season. Despite the team experiencing some disappointing results since New Year’s, there’s now a chance to make up for it after a brief spell away from the ice.

Gadowsky said he thinks his players have maximized the last two weeks off to properly prepare for what’s on the horizon.

“I think we’re a better team than we were two weeks ago, and I credit that to their attitude,” Gadowsky said. “They’re continuing on the same path that they started in August.”

Gadowsky and his roster have stated throughout the season that their goal is to win a national title. With this possibility becoming increasingly tangible, junior goalie Liam Souliere said he notices the team’s hard work paying off.

“It’s pretty exciting to make the tournament. I’ve been here three years now and it’s the first time we get to go,” Souliere said. “It’s what we work for all year, and we’re finally here, so it’s just about us showing up and playing the best we can.”

With a single-game elimination scenario looming against Michigan Tech, there’s never been more pressure on the blue and white this season.

And when faced with an unfamiliar opponent like the Huskies, who compete in the CCHA conference, there is even less room to get comfortable.

Despite this new obstacle, Souliere said the preparation the team puts in routinely prepares them for any opponent.

“The way Gads coaches us, he wants us to play our style of game the best we can no matter who the opponent is,” Souliere said. “So coming in against Michigan Tech, we’re just going to play Penn State hockey and hopefully win.”

Gadowsky expanded on Souliere’s sentiment, noting how the usual opponents the Nittany Lions face are no cakewalk.

By competing in the Big Ten, a conference housing four teams in the postseason bracket, Penn State has faced stiff competition all season long, even if that competition is filled with familiar faces and rivals.

Gadowsky said this type of schedule helps to prepare for the impressive Huskies lineup.

"We're in a league where it feels like we've been in the playoffs since Christmas,” Gadowsky said. “We feel we've been playing high-level, intense hockey for a while now."

Still, even with Penn State having been “battle-tested” up to this point, there’s one thing Michigan Tech has which the Nittany Lions don’t: Tournament experience.

The Huskies made the national playoffs last season, where they were eliminated by Minnesota Duluth in the opening round.

But with nine of their 10 leading point scorers this year being upperclassmen, the Huskies return plenty of tenured players looking for their own form of redemption.

In order to combat the prior knowledge the opponent possesses, Gadowsky and his coaching staff have looked to graduate student Ashton Calder for some guidance.

Calder is the lone Nittany Lion who’s suited up for NCAA Tournament action before, having qualified in 2021 with Lake Superior State and a year ago with North Dakota.

Now, as he prepares for his third straight tournament run, Calder has become an “invaluable resource” for his teammates and coaches.

“It’s unique because he got to do it with two different programs,” Gadowsky said. “Even more so than our staff, I think he’s been very valuable to give expectation and give insight into what might happen.”

Ahead of his return to the playoffs, Calder said his prior history is helping him lessen any nerves ahead of the impending big game.

“I think it gives me an advantage where I’m gonna be a little more relaxed,” Calder said. “My only advice to [my teammates] is to enjoy it because you don’t make it every year. It’s going to be intense, but it’s fulfilling in the end.”

Even with Calder’s notable experience, he is just one skater. The entire lineup will need to be on its A-game in order to reverse its fortunes following recent frustrations.

One notable factor that may further help Penn State maximize its potential is the crowd.

While the conference playoffs saw the Nittany Lions hit the road for three nights against Ohio State, they’ll now face the Huskies at a supposed neutral site in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

But with Pegula Ice Arena less than three hours away from the location of this contest, Gadowsky says the team is expecting a supportive audience.

“The support that all athletic teams get from this university, from our fans, from alumni, is the best I’ve ever seen,” Gadowsky said. “The fact that we can play a postseason game and look forward to the support I think we’re gonna get, we’re very grateful for it.”

The combination of this home-like atmosphere, a strong two weeks of preparation and a motivated mindset has Penn State positioned to achieve all its goals.

Now, the Nittany Lions have to go out and prove themselves. With the competition set to be as fierce and tense as ever, Penn State must be locked in for 60 minutes if it wants to stave off another elimination.

Ahead of Friday’s puck drop, senior Connor MacEachern said the task that lies ahead will be difficult but is exciting nonetheless.

“I know our whole team’s really pumped, I think we’re all just anxious to play someone besides ourselves after the past two weeks,” MacEachern said. “It’s going to be a new challenge, but I think we’re ready for it.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE