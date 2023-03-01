The final few weeks of the 2022-23 season looked eerily similar to the ending of last year’s campaign for Penn State, suffering a sweep to Minnesota before a split with a lower-ranked Big Ten squad set it up for a playoff matchup with Ohio State.

Now, for the second consecutive season, the Nittany Lions will need to win two games in Columbus, Ohio, to advance in the conference tournament.

Though the upcoming best-of-three series marks a new but similar challenge for the blue and white, it doesn’t want to look back on last year’s accomplishment against the Buckeyes in the playoffs but rather the success that has helped it to a top-10 ranking in the USCHO and No. 8 in the Pairwise.

“It’s a different year and it’s different experiences,” Guy Gadowsky said. “Obviously we’d love if it was here… there should be a lot of reasons for us to feel that we absolutely can go on the road and win.”

Penn State captain Paul DeNaples would be the first to say this is a unique squad, but if it was to take anything away from the final push of the 2021-22 campaign, it would be the “underdog mentality” that helped the blue and white become the first Big Ten squad to win a road playoff series in the conference tournament.

“When we got our backs against the wall, we show up to play,” DeNaples said. “I’m excited for this weekend; I think we’re gonna do good things.”

Like DeNaples, Gadowsky is confident the blue and white can beat anyone on any night and hopes that it can use the experiences from both last season’s tournament win and this year’s successful run when it takes the ice on Friday.

For a lot of the Nittany Lions, the upcoming three-game slate in Columbus, Ohio, is a familiar atmosphere, but for Liam Souliere, it truly is a second home for him. After coming on strong at the end of last campaign, the junior netminder cemented a name for himself by outdueling then-co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year Jakub Dobeš to advance in the conference tournament.

Since then, he’s manned the crease for the blue and white, but he never wants to detach from who he is as a player: “loosey goosey; easy, cool and calm down there,” Souliere said.

Like DeNaples, Souliere feels the Nittany Lions are a room full of underdogs. From not being household names to ending up at a program that wasn’t expected to win a Big Ten game its first few seasons, the locker room is full of skaters who are hungry to win.

“It’s just like this conglomeration of underdog mentalities. It just kind of falls into the locker room here,” Souliere said. “I feel like we do play better when we think that we’re underdogs and we want to prove people wrong.”

Even though Penn State’s season isn’t in jeopardy with a series loss to the Buckeyes, the time is now to play its best games of the season — “it’s playoff hockey.”

The blue and white will hit the road for Game 1 of the series at 7 p.m. on Friday before dropping the puck on Game 2 at 5 p.m. on Saturday. If necessary, the series finale will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday with the winner advancing to the semifinals of the conference tournament.

“There’s certain things that really add up to whether you win or lose on the scoreboard,” Gadowksy said. “It’s the effort and what you can control that really matters.”

