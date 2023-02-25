With the prospects of hosting a postseason matchup still hanging in the balance, No. 10 Penn State came out swinging on Friday night.

Matched up against the Big Ten’s worst team in Wisconsin, Penn State earned a 6-1 victory that saw the team strike oil almost immediately.

In similar fashion to last Saturday’s game against Minnesota, the Nittany Lions scored during the first minute of action thanks to a goal from sophomore Danny Dzhaniyev.

Coming off a winless series against the Golden Gophers, getting on the board swiftly once more did wonders for the blue and white. And unlike last Saturday, this time around Penn State followed up the early score with two more goals across the opening frame, courtesy of senior Ture Linden.

Guy Gadowsky said he thought the team stayed vigilant in this contest, which allowed the offense to keep churning in what became a blowout win.

"I think we were able to ride that momentum,” Gadowsky said. “In the past, we may have taken our foot off the gas a little bit, and this time that didn't happen."

By keeping this momentum afloat throughout the contest, the Nittany Lions not only snapped a three-game skid but also took another step toward hosting playoff hockey inside Pegula Ice Arena.

By grabbing three points with this win over the Badgers, Penn State has moved up to No. 4 within the conference — good enough to host a best-of-three series to open the Big Ten Tournament.

In order to cement this status, the blue and white must down Wisconsin again come Saturday. A second straight victory would clinch the four seed in the bracket.

Heading into this weekend, Gadowsky said the team was prepped on what was at stake, but also noted he hadn’t openly discussed the playoffs since Monday.

“We told them the facts, what it would take to control our own destiny to play here at Pegula in the playoffs,” Gadowsky said. “I don’t think it’s anything we have to stress as a coaching staff, but it was brought up earlier in the week. But we haven’t touched it again.”

With the implications of the series in the back of their minds, the Nittany Lion skaters handled business decisively on Friday.

They found different ways to score, giving Wisconsin a tough time whenever the blue and white entered the visitors’ defensive zone.

Goals came on fast breaks, out on the blue line and also near the crease. 12 players accounted for at least one point. A power-play goal was scored for the first time since January. Penn State was simply firing on all cylinders.

Gadowsky said he believed this wide array of involvement was another factor in the impressive win.

“You can get scoring from all over the roster, and I love that the team gets a lot of confidence from our depth,” Gadowsky said.

Graduate student Ashton Calder, who nearly tallied a seventh Penn State goal before a review wiped it away, said keeping the energy and involvement going will be important during the coming weeks.

“It’s been our mentality all year,” Calder said. “When we’re all going, like what happened tonight, it’s a good time and hopefully we can keep that going into the playoffs.”

The Nittany Lions’ ability to rise to the occasion in this contest came at the absolute right moment. Following both a blowout loss, as well as a heartbreaking overtime defeat a week earlier, Penn State proved it hadn’t lost focus despite its latest adversity.

Even after an up-and-down stretch in recent weeks, Gadowsky’s crew is now just one victory away from welcoming another Big Ten rival to its barn.

The final step before earning that distinction will be downing the Badgers one more time during Senior Night.

Calder, one of eight upperclassmen set to be recognized on Saturday, said returning for more action in front of a friendly crowd is his goal.

“It’s a lot of motivation, our crowd helps us out a lot,” Calder said. “It gets tough, we rely on them. So we’re really playing for [home ice] tomorrow.”

