Traditions between fans and sports teams have been around for years, allowing the fans to feel more connected to their team.

The Lambeau Leap, hockey spectators tossing hats when a player scores a hat trick and themes at college and high school sporting events are just a few examples.

Penn State is no stranger to these traditions, as its White Out gives opponents relentless shouting, making it hard to hear.

However, there’s another less-publicized tradition that also gives fans a chance to interact with the team. Each year before the ice is drained for the offseason, fans are asked to “Paint Pegula” at the Nittany Lions’ home ice arena, Pegula Ice Arena.

Starting in 2017, Paint Pegula is still relatively new to the program since the Penn State hockey teams were relaunched in 2012.

The ritual, primarily reserved for season ticket holders, allows fans to paint a message or picture of their choice on the ice and provides an opportunity to talk to some of the players.

“It's one of the coolest events that we do each year,” Director of Marketing Dana Crouse told The Daily Collegian. “It's one of the few times we get to let everybody interact with the team in a full-scale capacity.”

Crouse said Paint Pegula is not only an event that benefits the fans but the players, too.

“They don’t have to be artistic because nobody that really comes is. There’s nothing intimidating about it,” Crouse said. “The first year we did it, we had players getting into mixing paint colors and making new paint colors.”

Paint Pegula has been held virtually for the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, which limits the ability for the fans to interact with the players. It also has brought a new set of challenges.

“Turning it into a virtual concept was kind of a no-brainer because it had been so successful for us,” Crouse said. “There was just a little more difficulty in operational challenges in figuring out how to make it come to life virtually.”

On top of that, there’s also the challenge of getting the ice prepared for the painting and ice skating that takes place during the event.

“Usually, you want a fresh sheet of ice, which means it's really smooth without ruts and that it's not skated on,” Facility Manager Chris Whittemore told the Collegian. “Paint can slip through cracks.”

Despite all of the challenges, Paint Pegula is quickly becoming a fan favorite, which only gives more publicity to the growing hockey culture in “Hockey Valley.”

With the recent ease of coronavirus restrictions, such as full-capacity stadiums and relaxed mask guidelines, it’s becoming even more likely that the next event will return to its normal in-person operations.

It may not compare to the White Out, but the impact Paint Pegula has had in its early history certainly gives it potential to become one of Penn State’s best.

“It's a great event and has been growing across the sport,” Whittemore said. “It's a great public relations event for our season ticket holders.”

