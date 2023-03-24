ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Peaks most often define journeys, and Friday’s beatdown of Michigan Tech was undoubtedly a peak for Liam Souliere.

Penn State’s starting goaltender was superb in his team’s 8-0 victory over the Huskies, registering a shutout in his first career NCAA Tournament appearance.

“I don’t think in an 8-0 game that you often look to the goaltender, but we had a couple stretches that were pretty poor,” Gadowsky said. “Sometimes it’s not the pucks you save but when you save them, and I thought Souley’s timing was great.”

In his 24-save performance, Souliere was rarely tested outside of a strong push just past the midway point in the second period. During what was easily the strongest stretch of the contest for Michigan Tech, Souliere made eight saves in under three minutes.

“If one of those goes in, it very easily could’ve been a much different deal,” Gadowsky said, “so you have to give him a ton of credit.”

That three-minute flurry alone contained more on-goal shots than both the first and third periods for the Huskies, when the squad registered just seven and four pucks on net, respectively.

Following its offensive outburst, everything began to fall apart for Michigan Tech.

While registering just six shots over the final period-plus of action, the Huskies gave up six goals on the opposite end of the ice.

Though his outing might’ve been outshined by his team’s offensive onslaught, Souliere made history Friday night in Allentown. Souliere’s dominant start became the largest shutout in NCAA Tournament history, by the time things were all said and done.

“He was terrible out there today,” graduate student Ashton Calder said jokingly. “Nah, he’s our rock, and he made some big saves tonight.”

Sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan echoed his teammates, saying his team “couldn’t ask for anything else” following the netminder’s shutdown showing.

Through its ups and downs this year, Souliere has been a constant for his team. Though every game wasn’t like Friday’s, the goalie has put together a solid season in his first full year as Penn State’s starter, boasting a 2.52 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 34 appearances.

In what was the biggest game of his career to this point, Souliere was that “rock” for his team once again.

Rather than focusing too heavily on the stakes of the game, though, the junior said he let the building’s atmosphere motivate him to enjoy the moment.

“To be honest, [I] was just trying to have fun out there,” Souliere said. “It felt like a home game, so it felt very comfortable for me.”

A year ago, Souliere and Penn State were back in State College after being bounced by Minnesota in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Despite surviving for a shorter period of time in the conference bracket, Penn State’s strong resume secured it a spot in the Big Dance regardless of its series loss to Ohio State.

Much like his team, Souliere was in a drastically different spot for most of last year — battling Oskar Autio for the Nittany Lions’ starting goalie position.

While he eventually took over the starting spot for the blue and white at the end of last season, it took Souliere an outstanding stretch of games to do so.

His starting spot was never in jeopardy during the 2022-23 campaign, with Autio gone and unproven rookie Noah Grannan backing him up, but Souliere still faced pressure — though this time around it came from heightened expectations.

If his teammates’ and coach’s remarks following Friday’s game are any indication, Souliere has continuously delivered.

“He was not given anything,” Gadowsky said of Souliere. “It was his journey. I think that's partly why it's so special to see what he's doing now because he was not given anything.

“He has absolutely earned everything that he’s gotten.”

